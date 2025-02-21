Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Unova, virizion

Virizion Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Unova

Virizion will be featured in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Unova event. You can defeat it using these tips and counters.

Article Summary Virizion is a Tier Five Raid Boss in Pokémon GO's Road to Unova event.

Top counters include Mega Rayquaza and Shadow Salamence with specific moves.

Recommended team: three trainers, maxed CP for better success.

Shiny odds are 1 in 20; perfect CP: 1727 normal, 2159 boosted.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Virizion, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Virizion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Virizion counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Shadow Staravia: Gust, Brave Bird

Mega Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Fly

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave bird

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Virizion with efficiency.

Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Staravia: Gust, Fly

Braviary: Air Slash, Fly

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Bleakwind Storm

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Fly

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave bird

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Virizion can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Virizion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

