Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Announced For Steam Release

SEGA has announced that Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. will be released on Steam, bringing the fighting series back to PC in a definitive edition

Featuring stunning 4K visuals and rollback netcode for a smooth online fighting experience.

Master unique fighting styles with 19 characters, each customizable with costumes and items.

Battle worldwide in new modes like Tournaments and League with up to 16 players.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have confirmed they will bring Virtua Fighter back to PC with the reveal of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. for Steam. The game will offer 60 fps/4K resolution and will come with the first balance adjustments this particular title has seen in 13 years. The game will also support rollback netcode so anyone can play each other no matter PC specs for smoother and fair online battles with other players from around the world. We have the latest trailer for you here, as well as more info on the game below, as we're waiting on the company to provide a release date.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Will your Kung-fu be enough?! The legendary fighting series makes its Steam debut with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.! Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter,now featuring Rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K graphics, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original. Battle through classic VF modes like Arcade or Rank Match, create your own custom online tournaments and leagues with up to 16 players, or learn from the best in Spectator Mode. Master your fighting style to defeat all challengers in the Fifth World Fighting Tournament and become a Virtua Fighter legend!

