Voice Of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden To Release Mid-February

Square Enix revealed today that their upcoming game, Voice Of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden, will be released in mid-February. The latest incarnation of the card-based RPG franchise has been teased for months, but now you will be able to snag it digitally on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on February 17th, 2022. Those who choose to pre-order on Switch or Steam will get the Whale of Fortune Pattern DLC, which will unlock a card design featuring a legendary whale, as well as the Ocean Tile Table DLC, which unlocks an ocean-themed design for the game table.

Voice Of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden is a standalone experience that both new players and fans of Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, can enjoy, and is told entirely through the medium of cards. Players can escape to an illustrated world presented in the medium of cards with the Voice of Cards series' second release, brought to life once again by the creative team behind the beloved NieR and Drakengard series, including Creative Director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard series, NieR series), Music Director, Keiichi Okabe (Drakengard 3, NieR series) and Character Designer, Kimihiko Fujisaka (Drakengard series).

Set on a remote chain of islands that have been protected by the Maidens for generations, the turn-based adventure will have players follow the protagonist to save the people of the island as they face the threat of destruction. In this touching tale set in a world of melancholic beauty, players will set sail for the high seas, together with Laty, a girl who failed to become a maiden. For fans of the NieR series, a NieR:Automata-themed bundle set will be available for purchase for North America, which includes the Voice Of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden game and several themed DLC items that unlock in-game content, such as: