Pokémon GO Announces July 2023 Content Including Mega Tyranitar

Pokémon GO Announces July 2023 content including Mega Tyranitar in Mega Raids and the debut of Regieleki & Regidrago in remote-capable Raids.

Niantic has announced the content coming to the game in July 2023. This includes the release of Mega Sableye and Mega Tyranitar in Mega Raids and more. We will also get Tier Five Raid features for Regieleki and Regidrago, marking the first time that these Galarian Legendaries will be accessible during Remote Raids. Let's get into it.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

June 29th – July 6th: Heatran

Heatran July 6th – July 13th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno Zapdos Moltres

The Legendary Birds of Kanto: July 13th – July 25th: Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of July 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, July 5th, 2023: Heatran

Heatran Wednesday, July 12th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno Zapdos Moltres

The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Wednesday, July 19th, 2023: Regieleki

Regieleki Wednesday, July 26th, 2023: Regidrago

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

June 29th – July 6th: Mega Sableye, making its Pokémon GO debut

Mega Sableye, making its Pokémon GO debut July 6th – July 13th: Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise July 13th – July 25th: Mega Blaziken

Mega Blaziken July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar, making its Pokémon GO debut

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 1st – July 2nd: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend July 6th – July 12th: 7th Anniversary Party

7th Anniversary Party July 9th: Community Day Classic: Squirtle

Community Day Classic: Squirtle July 15th – July 16th: Catching Some Z's

Catching Some Z's July 22nd: Riolu Hatch Day

Riolu Hatch Day July 27th – August 2nd: Adventure Week

Adventure Week July 30th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 4th, 2023: Rufflet with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Rufflet with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny July 11th, 2023: Wailmer with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Wailmer with double XP for catching, can be Shiny July 18th, 2023: Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny July 25th, 2023: Yungoos with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st 2023 until September 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy

Sableye, can be Shiny

Beldum, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

