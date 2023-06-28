Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Season of Hidden Gems, tyranitar
Pokémon GO Announces July 2023 Content Including Mega Tyranitar
Pokémon GO Announces July 2023 content including Mega Tyranitar in Mega Raids and the debut of Regieleki & Regidrago in remote-capable Raids.
Niantic has announced the content coming to the game in July 2023. This includes the release of Mega Sableye and Mega Tyranitar in Mega Raids and more. We will also get Tier Five Raid features for Regieleki and Regidrago, marking the first time that these Galarian Legendaries will be accessible during Remote Raids. Let's get into it.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:
- June 29th – July 6th: Heatran
- July 6th – July 13th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto:
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- July 13th – July 25th: Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids
- July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids
- Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release
The Raid Hours for the month of July 2023 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, July 5th, 2023: Heatran
- Wednesday, July 12th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto:
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Wednesday, July 19th, 2023: Regieleki
- Wednesday, July 26th, 2023: Regidrago
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:
- June 29th – July 6th: Mega Sableye, making its Pokémon GO debut
- July 6th – July 13th: Mega Blastoise
- July 13th – July 25th: Mega Blaziken
- July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar, making its Pokémon GO debut
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:
- July 1st – July 2nd: GO Battle Weekend
- July 6th – July 12th: 7th Anniversary Party
- July 9th: Community Day Classic: Squirtle
- July 15th – July 16th: Catching Some Z's
- July 22nd: Riolu Hatch Day
- July 27th – August 2nd: Adventure Week
- July 30th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:
- July 4th, 2023: Rufflet with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny
- July 11th, 2023: Wailmer with double XP for catching, can be Shiny
- July 18th, 2023: Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny
- July 25th, 2023: Yungoos with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny
Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st 2023 until September 1st, 2023:
- Furfrou, can be Shiny
- Goomy
- Sableye, can be Shiny
- Beldum, can be Shiny
- Audino, can be Shiny
Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
