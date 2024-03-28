Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Shows New Land Of The Morning Light: Seoul Content

Pearl Abyss decided to show off more of Black Desert's upcoming Land Of The Morning Light: Seoul landscapes and locations.

Article Summary Pearl Abyss unveils new Seoul inspired landscapes for Black Desert's next expansion.

Explore the judicial Royal Investigation Bureau and majestic Mount Ahshi in-game.

Discover the Flower Sunken Swamp region, home to vibrant flora and mysterious tales.

Anticipate combat opportunities at the Goguryeo-inspired Castle Ruins battleground.

Pearl Abyss revealed some new content today for Black Desert, as they highlight some new landscapes and locations for Land Of The Morning Light: Seoul. The sequel to last year's massive expansion is on the way, and with it will come many new additions that harken to the studio's home country. The two main items at hand were dev notes and images, which we have for you here, on three new areas, as well as a new developer commentary video, which you can check out above. Enjoy!

Black Desert – Land of the Morning Light: Seoul Locations

After revealing locations 'Gwanghwamun' and 'Gyeonghoeru' at the last Calpheon Ball, the developers showed three new locations of the upcoming expansion. First was the 'Royal Investigation Bureau', which is a judicial and security office directly under the king. Behind the Royal Investigation Bureau, players can view the giant East Watchtower and Mount Ahshi, which provides context for the sheer scale one can expect in Land of the Morning Light: Seoul.

Another new region, loosely translated to 'Flower Sunken Swamp,' was revealed. The large-scale landscape, filled with vibrant flowers and a mysterious fog, is located in the northwest of Hwanghae Province, within The Land of the Morning Light. The colorful background is beautiful, yet at the same time, several mysterious stories take place in the region, including the Tale of Two Sisters, Janghwa and Hongryeon, introduced at the last Calpheon Ball. In all, eight new tales will be told in the upcoming sequel.

The third location, 'Castle Ruins,' captures the mood of an abandoned, razed castle. The site, grand in scale and the hometown of the Tamer class, was reduced to ruins during the war in The Land of Morning Light. Using the motif of the 'Goguryeo' mountain fortress, it will be the site where players will battle with a boss known as 'Bulgasal'.

