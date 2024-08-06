Posted in: Digital Eclipse, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Volgarr The Viking II

Volgarr The Viking II Launches With All-New Trailer

Digital Eclipse has officially released Volgarr The Viking II today, and with the game comes an all-new trailer showing it off.

Article Summary "Volgarr The Viking II" launches with a hardcore, 2D action-platformer experience on PC and all major consoles.

New trailer showcases breathtaking action, power-ups, magical items, and ruthless bosses.

Features checkpoints, save states, and undead mode for various difficulty levels.

Enjoy six distinct endings, speedrunning tools, and an epic soundtrack inspired by Norse mythology.

Developer Crazy Viking Studios and publisher Digital Eclipse have officially released Volgarr The Viking II, along with a brand new trailer showing off the game. The game picks up where the last one left off, as Volgarr has returned in this action-packed arcade platformer to kill all enemies in his path. Enjoy the trailer, as the game is out now on PC via Steam and GOG, as well as all three major consoles.

Volgarr The Viking II

The Return of the (Vi)king! More than a decade after Volgarr the Viking's chaotic, challenging debut, the barbarian king's story continues in an uncompromising new form. Volgarr the Viking II is a hardcore, 2D action-platformer where precision is everything, and one false move can spell a brutal death. Players of the original game will feel right at home on this relentless voyage, even with the addition of new power-ups, new forms of magic, new enemy types, and a chest-thumping new soundtrack.

While the sequel delivers the same unforgiving 1980s-arcade level of difficulty as the original, Volgarr the Viking II also (mercifully, begrudgingly) offers modern quality-of-life options such as checkpoints, save states, and an undead mode. You decide how punishing your quest should be – but now anyone can be a viking! With new and larger worlds inspired by Norse mythology, multiple endings, and a variety of ruthless bosses to conquer, Volgarr the Viking II expands and improves on the original in every way. Draw your sword, don your helmet, and chop your way through this violent viking adventure!

Stave off death with new power-ups and magic items

A roster of ruthless bosses so big and so ugly, they're just begging to have their heads chopped off

An epic orchestral soundtrack to carry you through battle

Handy speedrunning tools, including an on-screen timer and speedrun HUD mode

Six distinct endings based on player performance —only the masterfully skilled will unlock a secret level with its own final boss

A practice mode and multiple profile save options

Buckets of blood and bone explosions

Loincloths

