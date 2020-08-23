Vote Charmander: Pokémon GO Community Day Poll – Part 2

Niantic is hosting a vote for the September and October Pokémon GO Community Days starting tonight at 6PM Pacific. The vote will run for twenty-four hours and, shortly after the poll closes, the two winners will be announced. Voting will take place on the official Pokémon GO Twitter account, which will give trainers the choice between four candidates: Porygon, Charmander, Caterpie, and Grimer. In this four-part series, Bleeding Cool will take a deep dive into each candidate and determine whether or not they deserve your vote. Next up… Charmander.

Charmander is a Fire-type Pokémon that evolves into Charmeleon, which in turn evolves into Charizard. If it wins the vote, it will receive the exclusive Fast Attack of Dragon Breath, which is a Dragon-type attack. Charmander's previous Community Day gave Charizard the fast-charging and powerful Fire-type attack Blast Burn, so this new Fast Attack will potentially create Charizards with more diverse battle coverage.

PROS:

Charizard has arguably the be Shiny in Pokémon GO, with its undeniably awesome black color palette.

Charizard gets two Mega Evolutions (Y and X) and it is expected that Mega Evolution will roll out before the next Community Day. While information is still coming in on how it will be implemented, players are going to want their Mega-capable Pokémon to be powerful.

Charmander, and the entire evolutionary line, is iconic.

CONS:

There's only one, but it's a big one. Charmander has already had a Community Day, which sets a precedent for Niantic that is game-changing. Many players are against the idea of repeat Community Days.

VERDICT: Vote Charmander if your heart so desires, because while there is one very good reason not to do so, there are equally compelling reasons to vote for the original Fire starter. It is very likely to win second place and become the first ever Pokémon to have two Community Days.

Voting closes tomorrow, Sunday August 23rd at 6PM Pacific. The winner will be the featured Pokémon of the next Community Day, scheduled for Sunday, September 20, 2020. The runner-up will get their own Community Day on Saturday, October 17, 2020.