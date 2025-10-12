Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Creature Label, Crossings, Neat Corporation

VR Co-Op Norse Title Crossings Joins Steam Next Fest

You can try out a small portion of the VR co-op game Crossings this week, as the game has a free demo out for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Crossings is a Norse myth-themed VR co-op roguelite with a free Steam Next Fest demo now available.

Team up with a friend to fight enemies and explore an ever-changing Norse afterlife realm.

Master melee weapons, spells, and unique co-op features with no voice chat or usernames.

Unlock new powers, rebuild your lost village, and face challenging bosses on every run.

VR developer Neat Corporation and publisher Creature Label have announced that a free demo will be available for their new co-op game, Crossings. The game has you and a friend working together to fight off enemies in the Norse afterlife, all in a grand quest for vengeance. The game's demo will launch tomorrow on Steam for Featm Next Fest, running October 13-20, and will eventuallt be released for SteamVR and Meta Quest sometime in the future.

Crossings

You awaken cold and weaponless in a realm shaped by death and memory. The air is thick with sap. The roots shift when you're not looking. And something old is watching. This is the Norse afterlife—reborn as a VR roguelite. Fight, explore, and cross paths with others like you. No voice chat. No usernames. Just presence, movement, and trust. Block, dodge, and strike down your enemies in this VR Action-adventure Roguelite through an ever-changing landscape of old Norse myth. Claim mighty spells and new weapons as you make your way further through each run, learning from your past errs. Encounter and join fellow travelers or enter the world with your chosen compatriot in seamless Co-op as you push forward to find answers.

Wield blades, clubs, axes, and the Bow of Nör—an ancient weapon tied to you by fate

Fight, block, and dodge Trolls, Draugr, Ghosts and other beings from the tales of old

Claim altar-born powers, upgrade your abilities, replace weapons, and craft your own fighting style

Cast mighty spells upon your foes through a unique gesture based power system

Defeat powerful bosses as you push forward in search of the Nornir

Brave forests, ruins, and deep caves, each newly formed every time you enter

Encounter other players through Seamless, Ambient Co-op or connect to your chosen travelers

Each time you fall, learn from your mistakes as you embark your next run

Find hidden stories and rebuild the memory of your lost village, piece by piece

