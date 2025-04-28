Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: How to God, Thoughtfish

VR Title How To God Announced For Meta Quest

What kind of god will you be in a virtual world? Benevelant or cruel? Find out when the game How to God comes out for Meta Quest

Article Summary How to God is a VR god simulation game coming soon to Meta Quest from developer Thoughtfish.

Guide, punish, or reward your followers and shape civilization in a fully simulated world.

Raise and evolve your own divine creature, and battle rival gods in epic VR showdowns.

Cast miracles, master alchemy, and explore realms inspired by myth and history in immersive VR.

VR developer and publisher Thoughtfish has revealed its latest game, How to God, coming to Meta Quest headsets. This game makes you a newly created god in charge of society on a planet, as you guide your humble followers to a better path, or abuse them as you can decide to be good or evil. It even gives you a creature to worship and train to do tasks for you. If you ever played Black & White, it's basically the exact same game, only in VR with a few tweaks and changes. Enjoy the trailer here as we wait for a release date.

How to God

Will you become a wise and benevolent leader, or wreak havoc as a vengeful deity? Will you instill fear in your villagers, or reward them with praise? In How to God, a sandbox God Simulation game, you alone choose how to mold your world. Command your own armies, conduct miracles, build upon civilizations, and make the choice between good and evil.

Shape Civilization, Or Shake It to Its Core: Construct everything from huts to temples. Assign tasks. Solve problems—or start them. With fully simulated villages, your followers will pray, build, fight, starve, strike, or thrive depending on your guidance (or lack thereof).

Construct everything from huts to temples. Assign tasks. Solve problems—or start them. With fully simulated villages, your followers will pray, build, fight, starve, strike, or thrive depending on your guidance (or lack thereof). Raise a Creature, wield a Monster: Your loyal emissary isn't just a cute sidekick—it's a god-powered beast that evolves based on your teachings. Reward it, punish it, feed it villagers… we're not judging.

Your loyal emissary isn't just a cute sidekick—it's a god-powered beast that evolves based on your teachings. Reward it, punish it, feed it villagers… we're not judging. Fight Rival Gods & Conquer the Divine Battleground: It's god vs. god in battles that blend troop movement, creature carnage, and world-shaking miracles. Sling spells with your hands or toss healing potions with a flick of the wrist.

It's god vs. god in battles that blend troop movement, creature carnage, and world-shaking miracles. Sling spells with your hands or toss healing potions with a flick of the wrist. Master Alchemy & Miracles: Merge elements like fire, water, and villagers (yes, villagers) to create new spells, jobs, and chaos. Draw runes in the air to cast miracles like summoning fireballs, duplicating resources, or unleashing a fairy pouch to tuck away villagers and elements.

Merge elements like fire, water, and villagers (yes, villagers) to create new spells, jobs, and chaos. Draw runes in the air to cast miracles like summoning fireballs, duplicating resources, or unleashing a fairy pouch to tuck away villagers and elements. Explore Diverse Realms Across Time & Myth: Journey to settings inspired by the sands of ancient Egypt, the windswept Highlands of Scotland, and everything in between. Each locale offers unique challenges, quests, and moral conundrums.

Journey to settings inspired by the sands of ancient Egypt, the windswept Highlands of Scotland, and everything in between. Each locale offers unique challenges, quests, and moral conundrums. Forge Your Divine Path: Progress through story quests and unlock relics to enhance your creature, buildings, and godly skills through the Tree of Life. Want to command more troops? Perform more miracles? Store more faith cookies? The choice is yours.

Progress through story quests and unlock relics to enhance your creature, buildings, and godly skills through the Tree of Life. Want to command more troops? Perform more miracles? Store more faith cookies? The choice is yours. The Most Hands-On God Game Ever: Thanks to our VR locomotion and grab system, you don't just command the world—you lift it, shake it, pet it, punish it. How to God delivers truly tactile divine control.

