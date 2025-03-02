Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fubuki, Fubuki ～Zero in on Holoearth～, Peposoft, Phoenixx Inc.

VTuber Fubuki Reveals Her Own Action Platformer For Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of Fubuki's own action platformer, Fubuki ～Zero in on Holoearth～ Hololiove Alternative, for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary VTuber Fubuki teams with indie developer Peposoft and Phoenixx to launch a retro action platformer.

Dash, double-jump, and perform lightning melee combos in vibrant pixel art levels.

Battle demonic foes and quirky bosses using Fubuki’s blade, charged projectiles, and summons.

Explore Yamato districts from lively concerts to eerie temples in a quest to save HOLOEARTH.

Indie game developer Peposoft and publisher Phoenixx Inc. are working with VTuber Fubuki to release her own action platformer called Fubuki ～Zero in on Holoearth～ Hololiove Alternative. There are few times in life where you can judge a game by its artwork, but when you look at this image, you know it is exactly what you think it is. Especially if you've followed Fubuki and her content, this game showcases a lot of the content you've come to know her for, as you dash through old-school pixel art levels at high speeds, cutting down any enemy in your path. We have more info about the game below and the trailer above, as there's a demo on Steam you can play right now.

Fubuki ～Zero in on Holoearth～Hololiove Alternative

Save HOLOEARTH in a retro fast-paced action adventure! Animal-eared otaku Shirakami Fubuki was mid-livestream with her fans when a chaotic interruption cut it short. Mysterious portals appear across Yamato, unleashing a demonic infestation in the Japan-esque land. Wolf girl Ookami Mio joins Fubuki's quest to thwart the evil creatures on a cross-town adventure filled with perilous platforming challenges. Dash and double-jump through downtown Yamato concerts, Egyptian-themed casinos echoing the Las Vegas Strip, quaint carnivals filled with magic tricks and ferris wheels, as well as spooky towering temples.

Purify the planet with Fubuki's trusty blade on an offensive onslaught against floating lanterns, archers, masked menaces, sentient slot machines, magicians, bats and other behemoth bosses permeating HOLOEARTH. Attack in all directions for lightning-quick melee combos, or charge up piercing projectiles to inflict damage at range. Cast Summons for an assist in battle, like mini-rocket foxes that fire in any chosen direction. Add subweapons to Fubuki's firepower, like a pistol for instant attacks that travel across the screen. Peruse Fubuki's home between adventures, and stop by Mizore's kitchen to purchase extra lives, boosts to health and power, and mystery items granting surprise benefits.

