Wallace & Gromit Are Getting Two VR Games For Meta Quest 3

Claymation comes to Meta Quest 3 as Wallace and Gromit are getting two different VR games as you spread jam and go into space.

No Ghost Studio and Astrea have partnered with Atlas V and Aardman for two different claymation VR experiences with Wallace & Gromit. The two games are Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway and Wallace & Gromit's Jamtastic. The first game will bring the famous British duo to life on Meta Quest 3 as you will go on a thrilling adventure in space, eventually trying to find your way back home. The second game puts you in their home as you attempt to spread jam as well as you can without getting it everywhere, which is nearly impossible. The games do not have a real release date yet beyond the idea we'll see it this winter, which means anytime between December 2023 and February 2024. So, for now, enjoy the info and trailers below.

Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway

In Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway, Wallace and Gromit are preparing for a well-earned golfing getaway, but mishaps and mayhem send them hurtling off course! Step into their shoes and blast off on a joyful narrative VR adventure that will transport you from the warmth of West Wallaby Street to the dangers of Deep Space! Play from the perspective of Wallace, Gromit, and their brand-new contraption Auto-Caddy! Enjoy re-playable mini-games along the way, discover strange worlds, and encounter new life forms. Explore iconic environments in a story full of the heart and humor of a classic Aardman film.

Wallace & Gromit's Jamtastic

This time, You're the star. With Wallace off on his Grand Getaway, it's time for you (and your room) to put his 'jam to toast' delivery system through its paces. Tackle a torrent of toasted targets and prove yourself a Top Tester. Just try not to make too much mess… Jamtastic! presents the chance for players themselves to be the star. With Wallace away on his Grand Getaway, he needs them (and their living room) to put his new 'jam-to-toast delivery system' through its paces, in an experience that is part shooting gallery and part joyful mess maker! With the assistance of his 'helping hands' that takeover and transform their real-world space, and regular check-ins from Wallace as he beams into your home live from his Grand Getaway, players will be guided through 30 unique levels of jamtastic fun. The more they test the more they unlock, taking delivery of new, wonderfully chaotic challenges testing jam-firing timing, accuracy and speed.

A mixed reality game with 30 unique levels of jamtastic fun.

Tackle toast and more to get the highest score and prove yourself a top tester!

Enjoy check-ins from Wallace as he dials into your home 'live' from his Grand Getaway.

Please note: The Helping Hands take no responsibility for any crumbs or jam that may appear around your home!

