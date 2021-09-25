Walt Disney Games Will Release Triple Pack Of 16-Bit Titles

In a rare move for Disney, the company has decided to launch a few retro titles under their seldom-used gaming division Walt Disney Games. Working with Nighthawk Interactive and Digital Eclipse, the two will be releasing The Disney Classic Games Collection sometime before the holidays. This pack will have the three classic SNES/SEGA Genesis 16-Bit titles The Lion King, The Jungle Book, and Aladdin rolled into one game, with every conceivable upgrade, extra, and retro-vibe option you could possibly want out of these, shy of getting your own console and TV from the '90s to go with it. They haven't put an official release date on it yet, but let's be real, this is probably coming out in November for holiday gift planning. Enjoy the trailer below along with the complete info of what's included.

The Disney Classic Games Collection physical and digital bundle will include enhanced 16-bit versions of The Lion King, The Jungle Book, the Sega Genesis Aladdin, and Super Nintendo Entertainment System Aladdin games. Players who own the physical or digital versions of Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King can upgrade their collection by purchasing "The Jungle Book and MORE Aladdin" DLC Pack that includes the beloved Aladdin from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System along with classic games based on Disney's "The Jungle Book." Exclusive to Physical: Every physical version will come with one of four random retro style manuals for Aladdin [Sega Genesis], Aladdin [Super Nintendo Entertainment System], The Lion King, and The Jungle Book.

Exclusive to Physical: Every physical version will come with one of four random retro style manuals for Aladdin [Sega Genesis], Aladdin [Super Nintendo Entertainment System], The Lion King, and The Jungle Book. The Expanded Collection: For the first time, play through multiple different versions of the beloved Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book games that have been created over the years, including both console and handheld versions. This incredible combination makes this the best edition yet of Disney Classic Games.

BOTH 16-Bit Console Aladdin Games : By popular demand and for the first time since their original releases, the Sega Genesis Aladdin AND Super Nintendo Entertainment System Aladdin games are available and enhanced together for modern consoles.

Classic Gaming on Modern Display: This one-of-a-kind collection bring the cherished retro 16-bit gaming to modern displays with 1080P graphics and enhancements. Players can adjust screen aspect ratios and borders, and even go old school with custom filter options designed to replicate classic CRT TVs.

Modern Features: Instantly rewind any of the games in real-time to retry difficult areas. View full game playthroughs with the ability to skip forward, jump in, and start playing at any point, and quickly save your progress and continue the adventure wherever and whenever you want.

Interactive Museum: Take a journey behind-the-scenes and learn more about the creation of these cherished games. Watch video interviews with the original development teams or explore numerous galleries containing hundreds of previously unreleased HD concept images and marketing assets.

Soundtrack: Listen to the entire soundtracks for all games with the ability to repeat and shuffle songs. Enjoy 16-bit versions of classic songs such as "A Whole New World," "I Just Can't Wait to Be King," and "The Bare Necessities!".

