War Rats Has Officially Released On Steam This Week

After being in Early Access for several months, the run-and-gun wartime game War Rats has finally released Version 1.0 on Steam

Article Summary War Rats launches on Steam, delivering fast-paced 2D run-and-gun action with a post-apocalyptic rat twist.

Lead your rat army against TechnoRat in brutal battles, using strategy, troop recruitment, and base defense.

Features include roguelike progression, customizable difficulty, horde and skirmish modes, and New Game+.

Hand-drawn art, over 880 rat customization options, and hardcore Iron Rat mode offer endless replayability.

Indie game developer and publisher Wootusart Industries has officially released its latest game, War Rats. If you haven't seen this game before, this is a run-and-gun title set in a future where rats are the only living creatures left on Earth, and they have gone to war with each other, because of course they did. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game is available now on Steam.

War Rats

Set in a world where rats are the only form of life. Lead your troops to battle and retake the land of Ratopia from TechnoRat: A singular consciousness comprising cyborg rats that want nothing more than to consume all flesh and turn it to metal. Inspired by games such as Kingdom: New Lands and Futurecop LAPD's Precinct Assault mode (now generally considered to be the first ever MOBA) delivered in a package that evokes the brutal, gory 90s gaming sprites of old, it's a non-stop bloody action game with lovingly hand-drawn art and animation. Loads of weapons, enemies and loot to be had. You must manage and fight alongside your army to push back the tide of the enemy and get your Ratineer into their base. Sounds simple but it won't be easy.

Brutal 2D Shooting Action: Engage in brutal, fast-paced, strategic battles against hordes of enemies. (Did I say brutal enough yet?)

Engage in brutal, fast-paced, strategic battles against hordes of enemies. (Did I say brutal enough yet?) Roguelike Progression: Fight through each district and try to reach the TechnoRat HQ and shut them down permanently. On death, spend your hard earned CHz to upgrade your attributes to do better!

Fight through each district and try to reach the TechnoRat HQ and shut them down permanently. On death, spend your hard earned CHz to upgrade your attributes to do better! Recruit Troops: Going in alone is sure to lead to failure. Make sure you utilize your troops effectively or it's GG. Call in reinforcements at key times to turn the tide of battle in your favour.

Going in alone is sure to lead to failure. Make sure you utilize your troops effectively or it's GG. Call in reinforcements at key times to turn the tide of battle in your favour. Buy New Weapons and Gear: Earn credits (CHz) and upgrade at the shop (rat dealer) to give yourself an edge over the endless hordes that are only going to get stronger and stranger as you get closer to TechnoRat HQ.

Earn credits (CHz) and upgrade at the shop (rat dealer) to give yourself an edge over the endless hordes that are only going to get stronger and stranger as you get closer to TechnoRat HQ. Defend Your Base: Build turrets, shrines, walls, resource generators and missile launchers to counter and overwhelm the armies of TechnoRat.

Build turrets, shrines, walls, resource generators and missile launchers to counter and overwhelm the armies of TechnoRat. Customizable Difficulty: Set your friendly fire options and choose between 3 different levels of difficulty and 2 starting weapons.

Set your friendly fire options and choose between 3 different levels of difficulty and 2 starting weapons. Rats Nest: A customizable level that serves as your base of operations. Access different rooms and game modes here as well as hang out with some of your rat friends.

A customizable level that serves as your base of operations. Access different rooms and game modes here as well as hang out with some of your rat friends. New Game +: Not just "the campaign again but with a few tweaks", it's a lightly procedurally generated run that will never be exactly the same twice. Keep your progression and increase the challenge each time you beat it.

Not just "the campaign again but with a few tweaks", it's a lightly procedurally generated run that will never be exactly the same twice. Keep your progression and increase the challenge each time you beat it. Horde Mode: Defend your base against endless waves of enemies that get more numerous and stronger as it goes on. The tide comes at you from both sides in this mode, and you have only defensive units to try and hold out!

Defend your base against endless waves of enemies that get more numerous and stronger as it goes on. The tide comes at you from both sides in this mode, and you have only defensive units to try and hold out! Iron Rat Mode: If you like a challenge, enable this toggle to turn your run even more hardcore! Start over at level 1 again if you die, but keep the core gameplay loop of upgrading with whatever you earned during that run.

If you like a challenge, enable this toggle to turn your run even more hardcore! Start over at level 1 again if you die, but keep the core gameplay loop of upgrading with whatever you earned during that run. Unique Art Style: Experience the world of Ratopia with graphics all hand-drawn by rat artist wootusart (Me!). (Meaning I am an artist who draws rats, not that I am a rat that is an artist. That would be crazy.)

Experience the world of Ratopia with graphics all hand-drawn by rat artist wootusart (Me!). (Meaning I am an artist who draws rats, not that I am a rat that is an artist. That would be crazy.) Customize Your Ratty: Over 880 different combinations of skin components to try out so you can slay in style!

Over 880 different combinations of skin components to try out so you can slay in style! Skirmish Mode: Select any map and choose what enemies to face and just go at it, for practice or for fun. Or both!

