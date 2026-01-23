Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Mobile Games, Warframe | Tagged: android, Warframe

Warframe Confirms Android Release Date & Next Update

Warframe is coming to Android devices next week, alonng with The Shadowgrapher update and more as revealed in today's Devstream

Article Summary Warframe launches on Android globally February 18 with Cross Play/Save features and exclusive rewards.

The Shadowgrapher update debuts Follie, a new Warframe, a mysterious game mode, and visual upgrades.

Nintendo Switch 2 version set for Q1 2026, promising 60FPS, 1080p, and optimized controls for players.

New cosmetics, Lunar New Year and Valentine's events, plus the 2025 Year in Review arrive this month.

Digital Extremes held one of their Devstreams earlier today, as they went over details for the release of Warframe on Android, as well as the next update and more. First off, we learned that the Android release will happen on Februarty 18. When it drops, you'll also see the next content drop for the game with The Shadowgrapher update. The team are also planning the Switch 2 version and more in the months to come. We have the dev notes here, and the livestream above for you to check out.

Warframe on Android

Jump into Warframe on Android and explore the Origin System with friends across other platforms via Cross Play/Save on February 18. Canadian residents can get an early look at Warframe on Android with a soft launch in the region beginning Wednesday, Feb. 11. Obtain exclusive rewards by downloading and logging into Warframe on Android by March 4 to receive the Cumulus Collection, offering special weapon and armor cosmetics as well as resource boosters. Warframe will be compatible with Android devices running 64-bit Android on an ARM64 processor, Android OS 12.0 or higher, and a minimum RAM of 4GB.

The Shadowgrapher

Return to the ruins of the Vesper Relay and uncover the stained story of a lost Archimedean in The Shadowgrapher update. Prove that the brush can be as mighty as the sword with the ominous, inkblot-inspired 64th Warframe, Follie. Venture into a new game mode hidden within a haunted, abandoned painting and explore a new mission environment where something sinister lurks in the dark. Continue exploring the latest graphical improvements of Warframe with more distinct face options to customize the Operator's and Drifter's appearance, as well as the ability to replay The Old Peace Quest. For more information and features around The Shadowgrapher, tune into the February Devstream.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Wield new ways to experience Warframe's iconic fast-paced gameplay natively on the Nintendo Switch 2 later in Q1 2026. Grip the right Switch 2 Joy-Con and use Mouse Mode to navigate menus with ease or aim down weapon sights mid-combat for precise marksmanship across Warframe's diverse arsenal of ranged weaponry. Dive into an optimized Warframe experience with guaranteed 60FPS and 1080p resolution in both handheld and docked modes with improved load times, textures, and shader quality.

Origin System Updates

Claim space among the stars in one of the most fashion-focused communities in the Origin System with new cosmetics, the official 2025 Warframe Year In Review, and the return of the limited-time holiday in-game events.

Turn heads as Vauban, the focused and methodical, in the latest Heirloom cosmetic skin, starting Feb. 11. Vauban will also be getting a light retouch to his ability kit alongside this skin, with more details to come soon.

Ramp up the aesthetic chemistry between the dynamic duo of Gauss, the Saint of Altra, and Grendel, the insatiable devourer, with the latest deluxe cosmetic skins arriving alongside The Shadowgrapher update.

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with the upcoming Lunar New Year cosmetic skin for Dagath, the mirror that accuses, arriving alongside Vauban Heirloom on Feb. 11.

Look back at the year past and see a recap of personal in-game stats and accomplishments with the 2025 Warframe Year in Review available today.

Spread the love in Warframe's limited-time seasonal Valentine's Day in-game event, Star Days, from Feb. 4 to March 2, offering new rewards to earn like weapon skins, ship decorations, profile cosmetics, and more.

