Warframe Releases New Update Called Citrine's Last Wish Check out the latest update for Warframe as you can dive into Citrine’s Last Wish, featuring new armor and a love story.

Digital Extremes has released a brand new update for Warframe, as players are getting a Valentine's Day-themed update called Citrine's Last Wish. The update went live this morning, and it brings a love story in which you will be experiencing a life filled with desire and tragedy, all of which is being told through new Mirror Defense missions. These are the classic defense missions with an added twist to them, as you'll battle an onslaught of foes in an attempt to reunite two crystal-encased lovers who have been lost to time and space. Once the update is added to your copy of the game, you'll instantly unlock Citrine and her exclusive weapons, as well as all of the customizations and accessories that go with it, as well as some Platinum. Plus, the ability to earn her defenses by collecting rewards from the missions so you can farm Citrine's blueprints. We got more details and the trailer below.

"An abundance of handsome rewards make debut alongside Citrine's Last Wish for players to engage with. Go hands-on with the Crystal Bastion Collection and harness an endearing and powerful assortment of Weapons and Accessories, including the Corufell Heavy Scythe and Steflos, Citrine's Kalite Helmet, and Alumeti Sugatra, along with a variety of decorations. Fashion Framers will relish the opportunity to enhance their Arsenal with a variety of new Customizations making debut in Warframe's Citrine's Last Wish update, including the Rhino Deathwatch Deluxe skin for Rhino, a new Ember Voidshell Skin, and Augments."

"An exciting new category of Drifter face tattoo Customizations are also launching today to further personalize their own unique look. The Multiform Visage Ink Bundle includes an eclectic variety of expressive fact tattoo designs by way of the Cloned Flesh Visage, Taxmen Visage, Devotion Visage, and Gneissic Ink Collections. All aforementioned Customizations launching with Citrine's Last Wish can be purchased from the in-game Warframe Market for Platinum. Additional quality-of-life improvements will enhance Warframe players' in-game experience today, including adjustments to the Tauforged Archon Shard "pity" system, open world lighting, cloth-smoothing technology, and added status effect buffs."