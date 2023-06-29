Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: tennocon, Warframe

Warframe Reveals New Details For TennoCon 2023 Return

More details have been released about TennoCon 2023, as Digital Extremes are planning a return to glory for the Warframe event.

Digital Extremes took a moment today to reveal some of the events they have planned for the annual Warframe event, TennoCon. The team dropped new details on the schedule they have planned for the event, as well as some of what they'll have in store for players in-game who aren't able to participate in the event. As to any reveals and whatnot, that's all still being kept under wraps, but it feels like they got some major plans in the works. We got notes from the team for you to check out.

TennoCon 2023 Main Stage Schedule

On Saturday, August 26, fellow Warframe players will become a part of one of the most significant moments in gaming at Digital Extremes' 8th annual TennoCon, where attendees will be immersed in 10th anniversary Warframe celebrations and get a glimpse into the future with a firsthand look at significant world premieres happening live from RBC Place in London, Ontario. TennoCon 2023 will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26, with a welcoming segment from Community Director Megan Everett and Creative Director Rebecca Ford to give viewers and attendees a lay of the land and tease up the day's activities. TennoCon attendees will then embark on a day of adventure with Digital Extremes' Main Stage at the center of the action. From exploring the art and sounds of Warframe in panels to revealing Warframe's most significant moment of the year with TennoLive, the TennoCon Main Stage is set to be bigger and better than ever before. Players unable to attend TennoCon in person can experience the sold-out event and Main Stage programming by tuning in on Twitch, YouTube, and Steam.

Five-Week In-Game Anniversary Event

Warframe's 10th Anniversary Celebrations continue on July 19, as Digital Extremes brings back memorable in-game Alerts for players to revisit encounters against Warframe's enemy factions, bosses, seasonal events, and more. Running for 5 weeks up to TennoCon 2023, completing missions for each week will provide players with new, exclusive rewards — including themed Noggles and Glyphs. The more players participate, the more they can earn. Completing the final mission of each week's alert will also provide extra highly coveted rewards from valuable drop tables. Players can also repeat these missions to maximize their reward potential! The prizes don't end there! Completing every mission for 3 out of 5 weeks will reward players with a unique 10th Anniversary Emblem, while completing missions for all 5 weeks will award players with the striking Kyndren Gunblade Skin, which can be applied to any Gunblade in their inventory! Visit warframe.com/anniversary for full details and prepare for an exciting and rewarding Road to TennoCon 2023!

Warframe Events For July

Digital Extremes isn't just teasing up its biggest event of the year with TennoCon but is also giving Warframe players even more ways to access exclusive Prime Warframes and other elusive gear in July. A new rotation of Digital Extremes' Prime Resurgence program will bring the prismatic Mirage Prime and the bombastic Banshee Prime, along with their Signature Weapons and Customization, to players on all platforms on Thursday, July 6. Also coming to all platforms on July 6 is a new opportunity for Prime Gaming Members to add the vibrant textures of the Iridos Collection to their Arsenal. Prime Gaming Warframe players can make their melee weapon a cut above the rest with twin chrome-hued blades and claim the bundle for free on Thursday, July 6 for a limited time only.

But the real Prime Time show stopper for July will see players commanding graceful destruction with the ethereal Wisp Prime available for players to instantly unlock or earn in-game on Thursday, July 27. Showcased on Devstream 172 today, Wisp Prime Access will come complete with the entire look of Prime Accessories, including the preternatural Entheor Prime Syandana and the elegant Clearvoy Prime Suit for a player's Operator and Drifter. Warframe players won't want to miss an opportunity to take their Arsenal to the next level and harness Wisp Prime's signature weapons the deadly Fulmin Prime and the Warfan Gunsen Prime to slash through enemies in one swoop and obliterate the battlefield.

