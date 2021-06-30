Warframe Shows Off Sisters Of Parvos Before Next Week's Update

Digital Extremes released a new trailer and info on the next Warframe update, Sisters of Parvos, being released in the game on July 6th. You can watch the trailer down below as they show off all of the content that will be coming to this update, as well as introducing a wealth of new experiences designed for new and existing players. This includes the new Corpus Lich System that provides active players with additional boss battles and rewards for you to obtain. You'll also get a look at the newest Warframe, Yareli, as they will be one of the most accessible sets released and making it easier for new players to jump in on the new stuff.

The storyline of Vala, recently introduced in the Call of the Tempestarii update, continues with the aggressive Corpus expansion led by Parvos Granum. Parvos has manufactured a new line of adversary – a sisterhood of elite huntresses who live and die by his orders. Tenno must stop these ruthless assassins and their ferocious robotic Hounds at all costs. True to their high-tech status, the Sisters have been outfitted with the most advanced Weapons in the Corpus arsenal. Players can run-and-gun or hack-and-slash their way through the new Corpus Lich System to unlock additional loot that can further customize and personalize their gameplay experience. Players will also be called upon to return to the open-world hub of Fortuna to protect the vulnerable Ventkids. Yareli, legendary in Fortuna for her selfless heroism against the smothering Corpus regime, strikes fear into those who oppress by wielding the power of water to create blades of ice, powerful geysers and a battle-ready aqua board. To unlock Yareli's Blueprint, Tenno will collect comic-book pages for the Ventkids by completing K-Drive challenges in the Orb Vallis.

