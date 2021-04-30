Punishing: Gray Raven Will Release Worldwide This Summer

Mobile publishers Kuro Game announced today they will be giving Punishing: Gray Raven a worldwide release sometime this Summer. The game has already been successful in both China and Japan so far, so rather than just focusing on the APAC region, the team will be broadening their horizons on iOS and Android for everyone to check out. If you're not familiar with this free-to-play game, this one combines third-person 3D melee with RPG mechanics as you will control a legion of cyborg heroes trying to take out corrupted machines and androids. All of which have been overtaken and transformed by a biomechanical virus known as The Punishing. All to an amazing electronic soundtrack, which you can hear r a little of in the trailer below. Enjoy checking it out as we wait for an official release date.

A biomechanical virus known as The Punishing has ravaged the planet, taking control of synthetic life while destroying the organic. Violent, corrupted machines now rule the world, and the remnants of humanity have fled this apocalypse, evacuating to the space colony E-02 'Babylonia'. Now a mission is underway to reclaim mankind's lost home. The elite Gray Raven special forces team leads the vanguard. As Commandant of the Gray Raven unit, players will assemble an elite team of cybernetically augmented soldiers, controlling them in intense action combat missions and unraveling the dark truths behind the virus. Featuring ultra-detailed 3D graphics, complex combo-focused combat, involved RPG party management and massive boss battles, Punishing: Gray Raven is one of the most visually stunning games on Android and iOS. Pre-registration will be available soon, along with sign-ups for a closed beta test. Punishing: Gray Raven officially launches this summer across North American, European, Australian & South-East Asian territories, available via Google Play and the App Store. Launch day is just the beginning, as content updates will begin shortly afterwards, adding new story chapters, playable characters and time-limited events. Our war for this blighted world has barely begun.