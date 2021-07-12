Warframe Will Release Interactive Preview At TennoCon 2021

Digital Extremes revealed this morning that they will be introducing an interactive preview for Warframe during TennoCon 2021. When the event happens on Saturday, July 17th, virtual attendees will be able to watch The New War world reveal live on Twitch. But shortly after, the devs will be hosting an in-game Relay event where players can jump online and unite with friends from around the world and studio employees for a one-time interactive preview of the new content. We got a couple quotes from the team below along with a trailer showing off some of the new things on the way down below.

"As most players know by now, we're bringing The New War back to TennoCon! It's going to be a special moment for all of us, as it's been a while since we first discussed this expansion with players. We truly hope Tenno will enjoy a day dedicated to them and the memorable experiences we've shared together in Warframe", said Sheldon Carter, Chief Operating Officer at DE. "There's plenty of new and exciting reveals to be made, but players will have to tune-in to TennoLive to find out more. We have an engaging and interactive broadcast planned that will provide something for everyone, plus there's a Loki Prime Drop."

"We've spent a lot of time talking about The New War on Devstreams and at past TennoCons. We've shown cinematics, added in-game messages and lead ups, and now the wait is over… we are so excited to finally provide some answers and give everyone a small piece of what's to come with The New War. We're thankful for the patience of our players and we look forward to seeing their reactions to some of our big reveals in the chat", said Rebecca Ford, Live Operations and Community Director at DE. "Their support creates this event, it gives players all over the world the opportunity to celebrate together each and every year. And this year, we have a special in-game preview event that players will appreciate."