Warframe's Open World Expansion Heart Of Deimos Is Coming In August

During TennoCon 2020 this weekend, Digital Extremes revealed that Warframe's next expansion, Heart Of Deimos, is coming this month. The goal of this new expansion is to send the game into an entirely new era, which will give players three new open worlds to explore as part of their arching plan. You'll have to deal with a living moon that unveils the lost Entrati family and all the horror left in their wake. Plus, you'll get to experience the new Cinematic New Player Introduction, where new and veteran players will be able to feel like they're actually playing a significant part in the shape of the universe around them. Along with the new Helminth Chrysalis System, you can transfer abilities between Warframes. You can read more about it below as the expansion will arrive on August 25th, 2020.

On the moon surface, players will find themselves thrust into the sticky, pulsing, and terrifying hivemind landscape of the Infested faction, where nearly everything feels alive and connected. Giant towering wyrms, silhouetted against the darkened red sky, battle for control over night and day, while on the ground bulbous pods burst open with Entrati NPCs consumed and transformed by the Infested hive mind or a cadre of belligerent Infested creatures, ready to attack. Underground, a series of procedurally generated networked tunnels and vertical spaces lead players to further explore the secret origins of the Infested and the twisted Entrati experiments. One remnant from the Entrati's past works are giant, powerful 'combat mechs'. These giant war machines might have served multiple purposes in the past but will play a key to players' survival against a relentless enemy on their home planet. Players will fight against and in them! Tenno will discover their K-Drives (introduced in Fortuna) upgraded to living 'Infested hoverboards', while re-experiencing open-world gameplay elements such as conservation, fishing, and Archwing flying and combat. Harbored on the second moon of Mars, Heart of Deimos is located early in the Star Chart progression, making it accessible for new players.