Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Will Release On November 30th

Fatshark revealed this week that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will finally be released for PC on November 30th, 2022. Leading up to the release of the game, the company has a set of plans to celebrate the launch, which includes giving away a free copy of Vermintide 2 from November 3rd-7th as part of a Free-To-Keep offer on Steam. All of the DLC's for the game are 50% off, as well as many of the cosmetics. Plus, a free update called Trail of Treachery will come out on November 8th, featuring a snowy adventure mission that serves as the first part of a two-part series. On top of this, any player that owns a copy of Vermintide 1 or Vermintide 2 now qualifies to receive the Devoted Rejects Pack, which is a Darktide cosmetic pack inspired by the Vermintide hero characters that can be redeemed on November 30th after you start playing Darktide.

"Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op-focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.

Create your own, unique character and customize their physical appearance, voice, and origin. Choose your class to determine which unique traits and skill sets they will make use of in battle. Will you be a seasoned veteran of the Imperial army, a snarky outsider, or a fiery zealot? The choice is yours. Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2's best-in-class melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces intense WH40K gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies. Feel the impact of each swipe, swing, and slice of a chainsword, or fry some flesh with a lasgun.

Step into the violent, dystopian world of Warhammer 40,000. From boiling hot industrial factories to the decaying water maintenance zone afflicted by constant acid rainfall – Tertium Hive is a hard and unforgiving place even at the best of times. Your role is to serve the zealous Inquisition by embarking on missions to exterminate the threats lurking in the depths of the hive city, or die trying. Adapt to the erratic whims of Chaos with circumstances – mutators that add a spontaneous challenge to your mission. Your team must learn to adjust, adopt new tactics and change up their loadouts to face these ruthless challenges."