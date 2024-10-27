Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Owlcat Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: warhammer, Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Hosts Grim Darkness Challenge

Twitch users can get in on the latest event in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, as the Grim Darkness Challenge is currently underway

Compete in an unforgiving mode with single-save gameplay through the Koronus Expanse.

Twitch Drops offer exclusive items for viewers, including grenades and a tactical helmet.

Streamers compete for glory on Daring difficulty to claim the ultimate Rogue Trader title.

Owlcat Games has launched a new digital event for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, as players can take part in the Grim Darkness Challenge. The event launched a few days ago and will run all the way until November 4, as players can compete in a new mode that will test just how good you are as you'll have to make specific choices that affect how the mode plays out with no option of going back for a re-do. What's more, the team has created a Twitch integration where you can earn drops in the game just by watching players take on the challenge. We have more info about the mode below, and you can find more info on the drops over on Twitch.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Grim Darkness

Grim Darkness mode is the ultimate trial designed for only the boldest, most experienced, and prepared (and perhaps reckless) of Lord Captains. Players will only have a single save to attempt to complete the epic journey through the Koronus Expanse. With no second chances, players must live with the consequences of all their actions and decisions. If their party or voidship are defeated, the Grim Darkness journey will end. To celebrate this new mode, Owlcat is inviting streamers to participate in a large competitive event to see who will reign supreme as the ultimate Rogue Trader. The Grim Darkness Challenge asks streamers to compete live over the course of two weeks to beat (or make it as far as possible in) Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader on Daring difficulty in Grim Darkness mode. There is only one winner, and their feat will be rewarded with a unique prize!

Moreover, to make watching more exciting and engaging Owlcat Games for the first time in Rogue Trader has prepared a special Twitch Drops event with unique items that all viewers will be able to grab after watching just one hour of the stream. The Drops will include the following items: a pack of mind-twitching grenades, a helmet of tactical superiority, and a special servo skull (rumor has it, the skull has a few words for those who decide to click on it). This activity will finish on November 4.

