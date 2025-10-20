Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Is Coming To Switch 2

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, as Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy will launch an Alpha soon

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 with all released content included.

Players explore Imperial space as a Rogue Trader, making choices that impact entire star systems.

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy tactical RPG launches an Open Alpha in late 2025 for fans to join.

Lead an Inquisition warband, investigate heresy, and battle corruption in the grimdark 40K universe.

Owlcat Games dropped news about two Warhammer games recently, as Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader and Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy have interesting things happening. First up, Rogue Trader is coming to Nintendo Swicth 2, and it looks like with all of the content released so far. Meanwhile, Dark Heresy is gtearing up to release an Alpha before the end of 2025, but they haven't locked down a date yet. We have the finer details from the team below.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader for Switch 2

Players will take on the role of a Rogue Trader, a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers who reign over their own trade protectorate and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself. By virtue of their Warrant of Trade, the Rogue Trader is endowed with privileges and power beyond imagination, as well as the task of expanding the borders of the Imperium. A gargantuan voidship of immense strength and innumerable personnel ready to follow their leader without question is at their disposal. Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the Emperor or consort with the enemies of Humanity — the Rogue Trader's every decision sends ripples across entire star systems, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it.

Dark Heresy 's Alpha Arrives in Q4 2025

The other major reveal comes from the team behind Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, who proudly announced that Dark Heresy's Open Alpha launches later this year. Announced alongside a trailer in IGN Fan Fest, aspiring inquisitors will soon be able to command a diverse warband — shaping the fate of the Imperium one decision at a time.

Step into the shadows as an acolyte of the Inquisition in Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, a second narrative-driven tactical RPG set in the beloved grimdark universe. Set against the backdrop of the Noctis Aeterna and the mystery of the Tyrant Star, players will lead a warband of diverse companions in a desperate battle against heresy and corruption, from loyal Imperial subjects, such as a veteran Guardsman from the death world of Catachan, to nefarious xenos, including a bird-like Kroot mercenary.

With intricate investigations, a turn-based combat system, and choices that carry grave consequences, Dark Heresy is an atmospheric dive into the brutality and mysticism of one of the Imperium's most feared organizations. The game greatly expands on the ideas introduced in Rogue Trader and features fully voiced dialogues.

