Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Receives Gamescom 2023 Trailer

Owlcat Games showed up with a trailer of their own at Gamescom 2023, giving a better look at Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Developer and publisher Owlcat Games brought a trailer of their own to Gamescom 2023, as they gave a better look at Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. This three-minute presentation goes into the world of being a Rogue Trader, as you'll explore aspects of the Warhammer universe you rarely see. You can check out the trailer below as we wait for a release date to be revealed. The only word we got about one was that an announcement was coming soon, which us means we're looking at 2024.

"Players will take on the role of a Rogue Trader, a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers who reign over their own trade protectorate and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself. By virtue of their Warrant of Trade, the Rogue Trader is endowed with privileges and power beyond imagination as well as the task of expanding the borders of the Imperium. At their disposal is a gargantuan voidship of immense strength and innumerable personnel ready to follow their leader without question. Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the Emperor, or consort with the enemies of Humanity — the Rogue Trader's every decision sends ripples across entire star systems, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it."

"Events will unfold in the Koronus Expanse, a dangerous and unexplored region on the farthest frontiers of the Imperium. Many explorers have fallen victim to this dangerous place, never to return. Remarkable and sophisticated companions are one of the pillars of the cRPG genre, and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is no exception. A mighty Space Marine, a mercurial Aeldari Ranger, or even a courageous Sister of Battle armed with a bolter and ardent prayers are just a few of the many characters that will join the Rogue Trader during their adventures."

