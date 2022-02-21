Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef Gets A Playable Demo

Indie developer and publisher Rogueside has released a new demo for the game Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef this week. The release comes as part of Steam Next Fest as the team has taken a fun approach to the Games Workshop IP as we're getting a 2D run & gun platformer featuring a band of misfits to take back a prize stolen by Warboss Ogruk Gutrekka. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer as the demo is live at the link above.

Take control of a Flash Git, one of the four character classes available in the final game, and fly the flag for the Nobz as you tackle the Over The Wall level in your quest to run riot through Luteus Prime. A single-player serving of slaughter, the demo showcases the madcap combat and mini-boss mayhem you can expect later this year when Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef launches complete with online and local co-op support, as well as versus multiplayer. Action-Packed Gameplay: Being an Ork has never been this fun! Prepare yourself for a non-stop, action-packed platform game where you bash, smash and shoot your way through a deeply engrossing story. Not only will you take on the Astra Militarum, but also Genestealer Cults, Space Marines and of course other Orks!

Play as one of multiple classes, each with their own unique toolkit and playstyle! Wide Variety of Firepower: Destroy your enemies just the way you like it! Choose between a giant arsenal of different weapons spread across several categories. Do you like big explosions? Blast enemies to bits powerful with the Rokkit Launcha! Love it when your gun has a kick? Pick up the mighty Boomstikk. And remember… there's no such thing as too much dakka!

As fights continue, the anger inside keeps building up, until the moment it erupts and all hell breaks loose! Explode in a storm of bullets with unlimited ammo and rain destruction on dem 'umies! Online and Local Co-op Mode: Blasting 'umies is more fun when you do it together! Bring together four people, local or online, and fight through the hordes of guardsmen, genestealers, aberrants, intercessors, ratlings, … in this incredibly fun arcade-style co-op action mode!

