Crusader Kings 3 Gets A Free Ruler Designer Update

Paradox Interactive has dropped a new free update into Crusader Kings 3 this week, giving you a chance to explore the Ruler Designer features. The update comes as part of the 1.2 Patch that brings in a number of fixes and adjustments to the game to help eliminate bugs and help it run a bit smoother. But the additional content is what really makes it stand out. You can read more about the patch here and check out a trailer showing off the new content.
With the Ruler Designer feature, players can handcraft the best – or worst – of rulers with customization options spanning appearance, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and more, then quickly dive into the mayhem and drama that has become the game's hallmark.
- Choose your ruler's starting realm and then dive into the designer.
- Add traits and fine-tune their skills. Make a brilliant strategist or holy administrator.
- Play as male or female, with any in-game culture, religion, or sexual orientation.
- Customize their appearance with thousands of options, including hair length, skin color, eyebrow shape, and much more.
The ability to create unique characters was a major part of Crusader Kings 2 and proved to be one of the title's most sought after expansions. With today's update, Paradox Interactive brings this famed feature to Crusader Kings 3 for all players to enjoy. Additionally, patch 1.2 brings a number of other updates and fixes to Crusader Kings 3. Highlights include:
- Kill List that tracks the executions, battle slayings, and (known) murders by characters in the game.
- UI Improvements to the Dynasty view.
- Military Improvements allowing you to attach armies to your main force and prevent raising levies in a province beyond its supply limit.
- Siberian Paganism added to the game as a new Faith.
- Ugly characters now have more exaggerated facial features.
- Changes to rules and options. Nudity is now a game setting, not a rule. The rule set can now be configured to affect the frequency of AI matrilineal marriages.