Crusader Kings 3 Gets A Free Ruler Designer Update

Paradox Interactive has dropped a new free update into Crusader Kings 3 this week, giving you a chance to explore the Ruler Designer features. The update comes as part of the 1.2 Patch that brings in a number of fixes and adjustments to the game to help eliminate bugs and help it run a bit smoother. But the additional content is what really makes it stand out. You can read more about the patch here and check out a trailer showing off the new content.

With the Ruler Designer feature, players can handcraft the best – or worst – of rulers with customization options spanning appearance, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and more, then quickly dive into the mayhem and drama that has become the game's hallmark. Choose your ruler's starting realm and then dive into the designer.

Add traits and fine-tune their skills. Make a brilliant strategist or holy administrator.

Play as male or female, with any in-game culture, religion, or sexual orientation.

Customize their appearance with thousands of options, including hair length, skin color, eyebrow shape, and much more. The ability to create unique characters was a major part of Crusader Kings 2 and proved to be one of the title's most sought after expansions. With today's update, Paradox Interactive brings this famed feature to Crusader Kings 3 for all players to enjoy. Additionally, patch 1.2 brings a number of other updates and fixes to Crusader Kings 3. Highlights include: Kill List that tracks the executions, battle slayings, and (known) murders by characters in the game.

that tracks the executions, battle slayings, and (known) murders by characters in the game. UI Improvements to the Dynasty view.

to the Dynasty view. Military Improvements allowing you to attach armies to your main force and prevent raising levies in a province beyond its supply limit.

allowing you to attach armies to your main force and prevent raising levies in a province beyond its supply limit. Siberian Paganism added to the game as a new Faith.

added to the game as a new Faith. Ugly characters now have more exaggerated facial features.

now have more exaggerated facial features. Changes to rules and options. Nudity is now a game setting, not a rule. The rule set can now be configured to affect the frequency of AI matrilineal marriages.