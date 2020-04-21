Games Done Quick Raised $400k This Weekend For Direct Relief

This past weekend, Games Done Quick held a special online-only charity stream in an effort to raise money for help with the coronavirus. The organization planned three days of content from some well-known speedrunners to give you some entertainment at home while also asking for your donations. Today they're proud to announce those efforts garnered over $400k in donations. Here's a quote from their own website about the effort.

Corona Relief Done Quick has now concluded, and the results are in! Over $400,000 was raised for Direct Relief in less than 60 hours! This marks a new high for our side event efforts! As always, 100% of the donations go directly to the charity. Direct Relief is coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations and businesses in the U.S. and globally to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to coronavirus (COVID-19). We'd like to thank all the sponsors, donors, runners, and volunteers who helped make this event such a success! Although our event has ended, we hope that you continue to support the battle against COVID-19 in any way you can. Thank you for your support!

The effort is pretty amazing that was planned on the fly and with the support of several gamers who took the time to be a part of it. They'll slowly be releasing videos of the runs son from their Twitch channel, provided you haven't already seen several of them on YouTube from the respective runners. The next big event, which got pushed back due to the coronavirus, is Summer Games Done Quick. The event will now take place from August 16th-23rd in Bloomington, Minnesota, and all of the dates for submissions have been adjusted to meet the new timeline. Attendee registration will now run from June 7th to July 20th, all existing game submissions will be wiped on April 26 and reopened with a fresh call for submissions, which will run from April 29th through May 9th. Volunteer applications will run at the same time. Hopefully, this event takes place without any issues.