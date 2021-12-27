Ashes Of Creation Shows Off Unreal 5 Engine Performance

Intrepid Studios has released new video footage of Ashes Of Creation as they highlight parts of the game using Unreal Engine 5. Two videos have been released, both of them we have for you below along with some added info from the development team. The first is the UE5 preview, which is basically a trailer showing what the game will look like with the improved graphics. The second is about 90 minutes long as it is the Developer Update from December 23rd which goes over some of the changes the engine will bring. Enjoy!

We want to express that at the forefront, this will take us time to fix bugs and get all the kinks out, but this has already been underway. As you can see in our update, we already have gameplay to show you as we have begun the transition! In the long run, UE5 is going to allow us to develop at a much faster pace with some really nice tools for our development team. We will be sharing more information about how this transition transpired via a future update in collaboration with Unreal, so keep up with us on your social platform of choice!

Our most exciting and ambitious update for the month is that we are now developing on Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) which offers our team more tools to develop at a faster pace and make Ashes Of Creation even more spectacular than it already is. We'll be sharing more information about how this transition transpired in a future collaboration with the glorious folks at Unreal. This month's Development Update also included: