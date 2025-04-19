Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Space Marine 2, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Releases New Trygon Update

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has dropped a new update this week, along with two DLC releases to compliment the content

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive dropped a bunch of new content this week for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, with a new update and two DLCs. First off, players can get their hands on the free Trygon Update, bringing with it a new lengthy operation as well as several new challenges to face off against. Meanwhile, the team also released the Space Wolves Chapter Pack and the Imperial Fists Champion Pack, both of which are paid DLC content that is more to compliment the content. We have more details below as all three items are available now.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Trygon Update

Drop back to windswept Avarax for a new assignment and take on the mighty Trygon in Space Marine 2's ninth PvE Operation. This new, terrifying, towering boss specializes in guerrilla tactics and is renowned for its ability to burrow below defense lines and harass its prey no matter how safe they think they are. Free for all players, this new mission is the perfect occasion to try out the fiery new secondary weapon: the Inferno Pistol. These come in addition to a range of QoL updates and improvements available to all players, like the introduction of Prestige Ranks and Prestige Rewards; a rework of many weapon perks; the ability to change the color of cloth, tabards and hoods across all classes; as well as much-requested custom PvP lobbies, letting you match in groups of up to 12 players for fully customizable Eternal War games.

The Space Wolves and Imperial Fists DLCs

On top of its free content, the Trygon update also brings two new DLCs for Season Pass owners. First is the Space Wolves Chapter Pack, which adds a new Champion skin for the Vanguard, three weapon skins (Chainsword, Bolt Carbine and Thunder Hammer) and more than 50 unique cosmetics and colors to honor the Chapter's 12 Great Companies. It's complemented by the Imperial Fists Champion Pack, which delivers its own Champion skin for the Tactical class and a unique Plasma Incinerator skin celebrating the Sons of Dorn.

