Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Reveals Year Two Content Plans

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has a new update coming out later this week, kicking off the content on the way for Year Two

Article Summary Space Marine 2 unveils its Year Two content roadmap with six major free updates through 2025 and 2026.

New modes, enemies, a playable Techmarine class, and expanded progression mechanics on the way.

Anniversary Update drops September 4, launching Season Pass II and the game's first two DLC packs.

Season Pass II adds nine DLCs, with new skins and cosmetics for many Space Marine Chapters.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive revealed that a new update is coming to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 this week, along with more info on what's coming for Year Two of the game's content. First off, the update will drop on September 4, which includes new PvE and PvP game modes to play immediately, as well as a new playable class you can enjoy running. We have more details about everything on the way from the devs for you here.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Year Two

Space Marine 2's Year Two content follows in the footsteps of Year One with six new planned patches packed with free gameplay additions available to all players throughout 2025 and 2026. From new PvE and PvP game modes to new enemies and a new playable class, defenders of Humanity are in for a treat, including:

Four new Operations and a new Siege map

Two new Eternal War arenas

New Stratagems (PvE) and Helbrute Onslaught (PvP) game modes

New playable class: The Techmarine

New weapons and free unlockable weapon variants for existing weapons

New enemies and bosses

New Progression mechanics

Season Pass II

September 4's Anniversary Update also comes with the release of Space Marine 2's second Season Pass and its first two DLCs: the Black Templars Champion Pack and Imperial Fists Cosmetic Pack, including a new Champion skin for the Bulwark class and Power Sword skin for the former, and over 40 new cosmetics celebrating seven of the Imperial Fists' Successor Chapters for the latter. Throughout the year, the Season Pass II will grant players nine new DLCs celebrating the galaxy-spanning variety of Space Marine Chapters with new Champion skins, armour pieces, and heraldry markings. While existing Chapters like the Blood Angels and Salamanders are to receive new cosmetics, fan-favorite Chapters like the Raptors, Iron Hands and Carcharodons will get their due time in the spotlight.

