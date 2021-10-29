Warhammer 40K Invades World Of Warships Starting Today

Wargaming and Games Workshop have come together for a new crossover event as Warhammer 40k invades World Of Warships. This new event will be running from today, October 29th until November 19th in the primary game, and from November 8th until December 6th in World Of Warships: Legends. As you can see from the image here and the trailer below, you're getting some insane and beastly designs that will have you wondering "can these stay for longer?" Because everyone could use a ship with a giant skull attached to the front. Enjoy the info and trailer below!

In this epic affair, two brand new ships are launching onto the scene, alongside characters and iconic imagery inspired by the sprawling world of Warhammer 40,000. World Of Warships players will be able to take charge of the Tier VIII cruiser Cross of Dorn, helmed by Augustin Riegerwald, as well as the Tier VIII destroyer Ship Smasha, by Grotmaz Smart, while on consoles, both ships will be available as Tier VI. The vessels will come with their own unique camouflage, and their commanders brought to life by dedicated voice acting.

The event will also allow players to obtain Warhammer 40,000 containers and fly the "Emperor's Champion" and "WAAAGH!" flags from their chosen ship. For players looking to adorn themselves, an array of new patches will be up for grabs too, from "Black Templars Cross" and "Orky Glyph" to "Ork Scull" and "Mark of the Sworn Brethren." On top of this, "The Eternal Crusader" and "The Red Threat" will also be available as expendable camouflages.

This celebration comes after these two warmongering worlds first crossed paths in June 2020. As well as the spread of spoils described above, all content from last year's event will also be available, including bundles of themed warships and commanders. Steer the fearsome Ragnarok and ancient Ignis Purgatio through the waters, with specially voiced commanders Justinian Lyons XIII and Arthas Roqthar the Cold to guide you.