Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin Demo Launches October 9

Frontier Developments will release a free demo for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin as part of Steam Next Fest next week.

Frontier Developments have confirmed they will give Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin a free demo, launching on October 9. The game isn't set to launch until November 17, but until then, they want to give you a taste of what's to come. The demo will give you a couple of missions to play out as you get to experience it as part of Steam Next Fest. We have more info on what will be in that demo below.

In the first two missions of the game, the Stormcast Eternals strike out from the fortress settlement of Harkanibus in search of a powerful source of magic in the swamps of the Mortal Realm Ghur. Their goal is to save the settlement from the encroaching forces of the Orruk Kruleboyz – and the artifact offers them their best shot at pushing their invaders back. Players will clash with the Kruleboyz as they learn how to play Realms of Ruin, including how to accumulate resources, counter enemy attack strategies, summon new units to the field, and upgrade their command posts to access additional unit types.

In the third mission of the demo, players' strategic skills will be put to the test. The Stormcast Eternals discover the source of magic in the swamp but find it bound in the ethereal chains of the Nighthaunt. Fending off waves of Chainrasps and other spectral horrors, they'll defend the celestial battlemage Demechrios as he breaks the chains to unleash the arcane force. What happens after this battle – including the dark, enigmatic history of the artifact itself – is waiting for players to discover in the full campaign. Featuring full motion-captured cutscenes, this single-player demo gives players just a taste of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin's comprehensive RTS experience. Alongside the campaign, players will enjoy the repeatable single-player Conquest mode, 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer, detailed unit customization in the Army Livery tool, and the ability to construct detailed multiplayer battlefields or scenes in the Map Editor tool.

