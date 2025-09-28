Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Mobile Games, Tilting Point, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Hunted Cow, warhammer, Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest Announces Dragon Incursion Raid

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest is getting a massive update for both PC and mobile this November with the Dragon Incursion Raid

Tilting Point, Hunted Cow, and Games Workshop have revealed the next major update coming to Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, as a new raid will arrive this November. The team confirmed that it would be getting the Dragon Incursion Raid, which would come with a bunch of other content attached to it as a greater update for the game as a whole. We have some of the details revealed below as we now wait to learn more about the update before it launches.

Dragon Incursion Raid

November will see the arrival of Dragon Incursion, a fearsome new raid event where Chaos Champions must rise against the devastating might of two-headed Chaos Dragons. Victorious Lords will gain access to excessive loot, including Chaos Essence and gain Dark Favour, items that unlock the ability to train a new Tier 6 Chaos Dragon, a monstrous new unit embodying a monstrous new unit, corrupt with change. The upcoming update will also expand player progression with new crafting items such as the Helm of Damnation, the introduction of Rank 7 Warlords and a brand-new monthly progression system called Spoils of Conquest, rewarding players with XP, Warpstone, Blood Essence and more across 40 levels of rewards each month. November's content is only the beginning of what's to come, with more events, challenges and updates planned well beyond this year.

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest

Spread Chaos across the Old World! Command a horde as you build a fortress capable of conquering the Empire of Man – and any other Chaos warbands that stand in your way. With enough power, you will prove your worth to the Chaos Gods by conquering Altdorf and becoming the Everchosen! Set in the Warhammer Fantasy universe, Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest is a real-time massively multiplayer strategy game where players compete for the resources of the Old World and battle for control of the Old World.

