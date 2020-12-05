Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm Available For Preorder Now

Games Workshop's various wargames, skirmishers, and specialty products have been a plentiful cornucopia of fun. Between Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 alone, Games Workshop must be having the time of their lives designing wargames within their expansive properties. Warcry and Necromunda have been successful specialty games as well, in their own right. Today, an expansion from Warhammer Underworlds, another one of Games Workshop's specialty games, has become available for preorder.

Warhammer Underworlds is a game that uses not only dice and miniatures as is typical of Games Workshop designs, but also an array of cards with effects relevant to the characters in one's warband. This game's latest expansion, Direchasm, continues to make a point to use these mechanics in order to allow players to use one of two new warbands to achieve victory.

Two warbands are represented in Direchasm: the Hedonites of Slaanesh (represented by the Dread Pageant warband, shown above) and the Lumineth Realm-Lords (who will have their warband, Myari's Purifiers, showcased on the Warhammer Community website sometime soon). The Lumineth Realm-Lords are a relatively new army (as their models and warscrolls only came out this year – can you even believe that?), but the Hedonites of Slaanesh are fairly well-pronounced already. Worshipers of Slaanesh, a daemon that is the embodiment of excess and decadence, the Hedonites of Slaanesh seek to attain beauty and pleasure in any ways possible. Despite some of their outlandish appearances, the Hedonites of Slaanesh are, in fact, mere mortals. The whole idea of Slaanesh's rather superficial embodiment is pretty twisted when it comes down to it, but, as they say, "if you've got it, flaunt it," we suppose.

Are you excited to play with Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm? Have you been wargaming lately, considering the impact of the global pandemic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!