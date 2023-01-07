Warhaven Shows Off NVIDIA DLSS 3 Implementation Trailer Get a look at the latest trailer for Warhaven as Nexon shows off the new NVIDIA DLSS 3 implementation for the game.

Nexon decided to release a new trailer for Warhaven this week as they have shown off the new NVIDIA DLSS 3 implementation. The team showed off the new changes during CES 2022 this week as we got a good look at how they have utilized the technology to bring stunning graphics and performance to their upcoming medieval-fantasy battleground title. You can watch the entire video down at the bottom as the team takes you step-by-step into everything they did in under a minute.

Get ready to fight and master the art of swordsmanship and magic in visceral team-based battles. Warhaven is a brand new 16vs16 third person combat action game created by the minds behind [Durango: Wild Lands] and [Vindictus]. Choose among a diverse roster of melee-weapon and magic-based combatants to storm battlegrounds as you see fit. Transform into powerful heroes called Immortals to wield supernatural skill sets, and experience team-based sword-and-magic gameplay like never before. In Warhaven, you choose from a diverse roster of melee-weapon and magic-based combatants to storm various battlegrounds as you see fit. Transform your soldiers into powerful heroes called Immortals to wield supernatural skill sets, and experience team-based sword-and-magic gameplay like never before. Unreal Engine 4's realistic graphical depiction of maps, weather changes, and game modes brings an incredible variety of effects to both Immortals and Soldiers until they are killed and fall to the ground as shattered stones.

Pick out a medieval weapon of your choice to strike down foes up close. Swords, spears, maces, war hammers, bows and arrows will all be yours. Take control of ballistae, cannons and siege engines to storm enemy bases and cut them down. Make every clang of metal count. Play as a team to ensure victory. Squad up with three friends and join others to become a team of 16. Strategize among squads to cover different areas and be the first to secure tactical advantages such a war cannons, ballistae, and siege engines; each squad will need to pull their own weight to ensure the whole team's victory.