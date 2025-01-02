Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lilith Games, Warpath

Warpath Releases All-New Navy Update "Tides of War"

Warpath has an all-new update available now, as the team have released "Tides of War" with several naval additions to the game

Article Summary Warpath introduces the "Tides of War" update, adding naval forces with nearly 100 ships.

Engage in strategic naval battles featuring iconic ships from WWII to modern times.

Explore diverse ship classes with unique strengths and combat tactics.

Participate in events and earn rewards while enhancing your naval fleet.

Indie game developer and publisher Lilith Games has released a new massive update for the game Warpath, as the Navy drops in with Tides of War. The update brings in an all-new Naval Force system featuring nearly 100 unique, realistic ships across six combat categories. This opens up a ton of new possibilities to take the fight to the seas, with unique strengths and weaknesses, as well as different tactics to explore. We have the full details from the devs below and the trailer above as the update is available now.

Warpath – Tides Of War

This Naval fleet of nearly 100 ships replicates iconic vessels from World War II to modern times, including the Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carrier, Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer, and Project 971 Class Submarines. Each ship in the fleet is designed to replicate its real-world combat capabilities, delivering a dynamic and immersive naval combat experience:

Submarine : Navigate underwater undetected with its Silent Running ability

: Navigate underwater undetected with its Silent Running ability Aircraft Carrier : Launch long-range strikes on enemy ships using carrier-based aircraft

: Launch long-range strikes on enemy ships using carrier-based aircraft Guided Missile Destroyer : Equipped with powerful misses, ideal for long-range attacks and effect against enemy bases

: Equipped with powerful misses, ideal for long-range attacks and effect against enemy bases Anti-Submarine Frigate : Boasts strong detection capabilities and high speeds to hunt submarines

: Boasts strong detection capabilities and high speeds to hunt submarines Armored Destroyer : Built for frontal assaults with heavy naval guns and reinforced armor, though, slower in movement

: Built for frontal assaults with heavy naval guns and reinforced armor, though, slower in movement Anti-Aircraft Destroyer: Armed with anti-aircraft missiles, capable of launching both surface and air attacks simultaneously

New Fleet of Naval Forces

The team at Lilith Games carefully balanced the six Naval Force ships based on their combat strengths. For instance, the Submarines can hide underwater to ambush Aircraft Carriers, while Anti-Submarine Frigates, with their strong detection and speed, are the best counters to Submarines. Armored Destroyers, with their heavy damage resistance, work in tandem with Guided Missile Destroyers for effective attacks on enemy bases. The dynamic interactions between these ships will challenge the players' strategic thinking and tactical deployment, aiming to provide a more balanced and engaging combat experience. To slow the pace of Naval Force battles, Lilith Games developers fine-tuned attack and defense stats, allowing ships to attack while moving and streamlining attack animations for smoother gameplay. The controls have been simplified to reduce errors, shifting the focus more on strategy and tactics. With their long-range firepower, ships can introduce more unpredictability to battles. Slower movement speeds mean reinforcements take longer to reach the front lines, opening more opportunities for strategic decision-making and adding new variables to every engagement! In-Game Events Until Sunday, January 19, 2025, returning players can earn over $50 worth of rewards by participating in the Operation Regroup event. They can also join Tide of Honor, an exclusive Naval Force sign-in event, to claim a Navy Officer and plenty of upgrade resources to their new Naval Force!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!