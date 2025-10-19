Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: First Break Labs, Lavabird, Warside

Warside Releases Several Changes In Latest Fall Update

Warside has a new massive update out now that brings changes to multiple aspects of the game, with some new additions mixed in

Indie game developer Lavabird and publisher First Break Labs have released a new sweeping update for Warside, as the 1.5 Update brings with it several improvements. Players will see changes to units, powers, and visuals acrossthe entire game, along with upgrades to battle powers, quality-of-life improvements, and more. We have the developer notes for you here, and you can read more details in their latest blog, as the update is now live.

Warside – Update 1.5

This update is all about fine-tuning the battlefield: smoothing out difficulty spikes, refreshing underused strategies, and laying the groundwork for a more balanced Warside experience. We've taken a close look at how players are approaching units and Battle Powers across all game modes, and have made a number of adjustments aimed at encouraging more diverse play. We're also aiming to make a wider variety of playstyles viable in multiplayer games.

Unit Changes

Medic & Sniper: Both units see reduced deployment costs, making support and precision more accessible.

Both units see reduced deployment costs, making support and precision more accessible. Blightguard: Now boasts increased mobility and defense with reduced deployment costs.

Now boasts increased mobility and defense with reduced deployment costs. Boomtruck: Reduced deployment costs and now featuring splash damage with devastating area-of-effect potential.

Reduced deployment costs and now featuring splash damage with devastating area-of-effect potential. Flametank: Lower deployment costs and improved defenses make these units more reliable investments.

Lower deployment costs and improved defenses make these units more reliable investments. Anti-Air: Cost decreased and base defense increased.

Cost decreased and base defense increased. Attack Heli: Adjusted damage values to ensure balance across multiple matchups.

Adjusted damage values to ensure balance across multiple matchups. Icefang: Now features piercing attacks that strike beyond the initial target, decreased cost, and balanced base damage.

Now features piercing attacks that strike beyond the initial target, decreased cost, and balanced base damage. Frigate: Gains a powerful new alternate attack that allows it to target helicopters.

Battle Powers

Battle Powers now require 10% more charge with each use. This compounding cost ensures that timing and resource management are more critical than ever.

Quality-of-Life Enhancements

Combat clarity gets a boost; ranged units now provide a subtle visual "nudge" on the map when firing, making it easier for players to track attacks in real time.

