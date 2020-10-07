Watch Dogs: Legion Receives A New Story Trailer With Additional Info

Ubisoft has released a pair of new trailers this week for Watch Dogs: Legion, revealing more of the story and new info on post-launch content. The big news coming out of today's info drop is that the game will be getting a multiplayer addition, free of charge, allowing you and other players to work together in missions. As well as special four-player missions and PvP operations, which will keep your hacking skills on their toes as you prove you're better at spying and duping other players. You can watch both trailers and read more about the post-launch content plans below as the main game drops on October 29th, while the additional content will hit on December 3rd.

Watch Dogs: Legion has a robust post-launch plan that will bring fresh content to the single-player mode, and introduce online multiplayer modes. The Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion will include the following features as part of the December 3 free update: Free-roam open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends for up to four-player co-op and explore the city of London and participate in side activities.

New co-op missions for two-to-four players using new co-op gameplay mechanics and giving players the opportunity to recruit the perfect team.

Four-player co-op Tactical Ops missions which will require teamwork and efficiency.

The first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, Spiderbot Arena, where four-to-eight players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high intensity free-for-all deathmatch. New free content for the single-player mode will be available in a future update in 2021, and will include: New characters with new abilities

New mission content

A New Game Plus mode Additionally, players who acquire the Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion will get access to Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, a new storyline which includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, fully playable in the single player campaign and online, along with two other characters which were unveiled today: Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order, thanks to a cross-over with Assassin's Creed ®

Mina, a subject of transhuman experiments, who possesses the ability to mind control individuals