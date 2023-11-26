Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: game boy, WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs Reveals Classic Game Boy Magnetic Case

Do you want something modern to protect your classic portable gaming console? WaterField Designs has a couple new cases for the Game Boy.

Article Summary WaterField Designs debuts Game Boy Pouch & Magnetic Case for retro gaming protection.

Both cases accommodate several classic Game Boy versions prior to the Advance model.

The new Lenovo Legion Go Magnetic Case is also launched for modern portable gaming.

All cases feature water-resistant design, plush padding, and secure magnetic closures.

WaterField Designs revealed a few new gaming cases this past week as players who want some retro protection for the original Game Boy have options. It isn't often that we see a company make gear for a gaming device that hasn't been made in almost two decades, but for those of you who still love your Game Boy and take it with you wherever you go, you now have some modern options. The company has made the Game Boy Pouch and the Game Boy Magnetic Case, both of which store pretty much every version of the classic design until you get to the Game Boy Advance. The company also unveiled the Lenovo Legion Go Magnetic Case to complete their new line of portable cases for 2023. We have more info on all three of them below.

Take your Game Boy everywhere and keep it protected in the slim, custom-fit, lightweight Pouch. The plushly padded interior protects your device, and the hidden magnetic closure makes it easy to access. Use on its own or insert into bigger bags. This pouch is made to last using high-performance, water-resistant Forza textile with a water-proof zipper and strong rare-earth magnetic closure.

Keep your Game Boy and accessories together in the compact, water-resistant Game Boy Magnetic Case. The full-grain leather panel gives this case a professional vibe. Slip open the magnetic closure to the case to insert your Game Boy in the plushly padded interior. Made to last a long time.

Keep your Lenovo Legion Go and charging cord together in the compact, water-resistant Legion Go Magnetic Case. The magnetic closure lets you squeeze open the case so you can insert your Legion Go in the plushly padded interior and keep it protected from the elements.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!