Waves Of Steel Confirms February 2023 Release Date

Indie developer and publisher TMA Games announced that they will be releasing their naval combat game Waves Of Steel this February. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a warship battle title in which you will build your own custom warship and head out to sea to battle against a variety of enemy boats, subs, and other wartime vehicles looking to sink you dead in the water. Did we mention the graphics are kinda old-school, and the mechanics are nonsense? Well, they are, as this isn't as serious as other naval games you'll play; it's basically here to be dumb fun. You can find out more about the game below and try the Early Access version out right now, as it will officially be released in full for Steam on February 6th, 2023.

"The upcoming content in version 1.0 of Waves Of Steel pits naval captains against the Gale Barrier Ultimate Weapon, a transforming warship that pays homage to classic anime mecha franchises. Once it's been sent to the scrap heap, confront the overwhelming power of The Biggest Gun, which needs to be seen to be believed, and things continue to escalate from there! Customize cruisers to blast through the high seas against an eclectic cast of maniacal supervillains and their unconventional naval weaponry. Support Captain Quinn on a mission to save planet Earth from the mysterious armadas of Jörmungandr. Progress through more than 30 missions full of traditional and outlandish challenges to earn new tech and equipment. Build a bigger and better battleship, a match for every deranged superweapon that these antagonists can dream up."

"Equip each ship from a selection of over 400 different parts, including massive naval artillery, torpedo launchers, anti-aircraft guns, lasers and railguns, plasma lances, giant sawblades, and more. Skillfully use game-changing superpowers like an invulnerable energy shield, ramming drill, time-stopping bubble, and yes, a kickflip, among many, many others. Bring flair to the fight with an in-depth cosmetic editor offering endless paint jobs, alternate-universe flag designs, decals, lights, and more audacious adornments. Take advantage of a wealth of accessibility options. Rebind controls, adjust HUD colors, change the game speed and difficulty, and even configure any and every weapon to acquire targets and fire automatically. Waves Of Steel strives to allow everyone to express themselves, while enjoying over-the-top destructive naval combat."