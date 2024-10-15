Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wayfinder | Tagged: airship syndicate

Wayfinder Will Leave Early Access On PS5 & Steam Next Week

After spending several months in Early Access, Wayfinder will finally launch Version 1.0 on Steam and PlayStation 5 next week

Article Summary Wayfinder exits Early Access on PS5 & Steam, launching Version 1.0 on October 21, 2024.

Explore the new Crucible zone with quests, mini-bosses, and secrets plus a game-changing Hookshot tool.

Customize gameplay with Talent trees, Wayfinder Ranks, and 21 armor sets for unique player builds.

The mysterious 8th Wayfinder, a powerful Arcanist, joins to fight the Gloom with new magical abilities.

Developer and publisher Airship Syndicate have confirmed this week that they will launch Wayfinder on their own out of Early Access for both PC via Steam and PlayStation 5. The team confirmed the game will launch Version 1.0 on both platforms on October 21, 2024, with a number of improvements and additions to the game for players to enjoy, including an eighth character being added to the mix. We have more info and the latest trailer here.

Wayfinder

Wayfinder takes players into the shattered world of Evenor, where they must harness the power of a Wayfinder to push back the hostile force known as the Gloom. With seven eight distinct Wayfinders, each with unique abilities, backstories, and playstyles, players can adventure offline and solo or team up in a three-player co-op to save Evenor. Players will experience a full campaign as well as explore randomized dungeons called Lost Zones and three large open-world areas as they collect over 3,000 unique weapons, armor, housing decorations, and more!

The Crucible & More: The full release introduces The Crucible, a sprawling open-world zone filled with quests, mini-bosses, and secrets. This region, reclaimed by nature and lost to time, was once a machine built by the Architects but is now occupied by the Eldren. The Crucible promises to be a challenge like no other, as players fight to stop the Eldren from completing their dark mission. To get around this massive zone, the Hookshot debuts, allowing players to navigate the enormous, vertical environment of the Crucible with ease. This tool makes getting around the massive area both fun and practical, as players can explore hidden areas and avoid the dangers lurking in every corner. The Crucible also brings with it two brand-new randomized dungeons, as well as new quests and repeatable patrol missions for incredible levels of exploration and endless replayability.

Your Wayfinder, Your Way: With new upgrade systems like Talent trees and Wayfinder Ranks, an overhauled Echoes (mods) system, the move to randomized weapon drops, and a new armor system – no two builds will ever be the same! With changes that allow for collecting the full Wayfinder Roster early on, removing the need to grind for characters, Airship Syndicate has also added 21 armor sets for the seven current Wayfinders and 40+ weapons usable by all Wayfinders really allowing players to make their favorite their own! Speaking of Wayfinders…

The 8th Wayfinder: Teased ever since the Early Access announcement, the game's eighth Wayfinder is finally heeding the call to help push back the Gloom. This powerful Arcanist brings new magical ways to fight against the Gloom and is sure to become a staple of any dungeon run. More details on this mysterious new Wayfinder will be revealed later this week!

