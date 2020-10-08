WB Games Revealed Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate With New Characters

Finally, after hordes of screaming fans chewed them out for over a year, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will give them what they want… kinda. With the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on the way, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games will be releasing MK11U as a major update for both current-gen owners as well as a full definitive version of the game for both next-gen consoles. This version of the game will release across every platform it's on and the new consoles on November 17th, 2020. The three major character additions to this are the long-awaited Mileena, the returning Rain, and… Rambo?

Yes, you read that right. After hearing nothing but complaints from Mileena fans since the game was first revealed, the mutated half-sister of Kitana is back in the game. With a slight change in appearance like Kitana received this game to match her to some degree. Along with the Edenian prince Rain, who appears to have gotten himself a new bladed toy and a few new tricks with his water skills. And, for who the hell knows why other than they had the license, John Rambo from First Blood and other Rambo titles has been added in. So unless there's going to be a Kombat Pack 3 we're not being told about yet, it looks like the dreams of having Ash from Evil Dead is officially off the table.

Pre-orders will start on October 15th for $60 for the full game, and players who already own the game can pre-order Kombat Pack 2 the same day for $15. Current owners can also purchase Kombat Pack 1 for $20- and the Aftermath expansion for $40. Those who pre-order will get the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring three new character skin variants, including "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and "Blood Moon" Skarlet. We have the trailer, photos, and a complete list of everything in MK11U for you below.

Definitive Mortal Kombat 11 Experience – Two critically acclaimed story campaigns taking players on a time-bending adventure that continues the epic Mortal Kombat saga, along with the full roster of 37 playable characters.

Kombat Pack 2 – Newly added fighters Mileena, the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; Rain, the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo, the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion – Franchise-first story expansion, three playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop) and 10 additional character skins.

Kombat Pack 1 – Six playable characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn) and 25 additional character skins.

Mortal Kombat 11 – Packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players including Story, Custom Character Variation System, Stage Fatalities, Friendships, Online, Towers of Time, Tutorial, Krypt, Kombat League and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals. PS5 Upgrade Available – Delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on PS4 and PS4 Pro can also access a free upgrade to the PS5 version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.

Xbox Series X|S Smart Delivery Enabled – Providing 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on Xbox One consoles can also access a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.

Krossplay Support – Allowing PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players to fight against other players on opposite platforms in select modes.