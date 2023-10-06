Posted in: eSports, Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition

WB Games Unveils The Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition

Think you have what it takes to be the greatest Mortal Kombat esports champion? The Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition has been revealed.

A whole new game means a whole new esports system, as WB Games have revealed the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition. This is a new global esports program run by NRS Esports, and features a $255k total prize pool. This one will be going for more international flair as the first event will take place on October 20 at the East Coast Throwdown fighting game tournament. We have details of how the system will run from the organizers, as the Pro Kompetiton system will run for the next year with eventually 20 players competing at the Final Kombat World Championship event in June 2024.

"Qualification for the Final Kombat World Championship will run through either the global Pro Kompetition leaderboard or the Regional League Finals. Each event will be 1 vs. 1 double-elimination brackets. There will be four in-person Pro Kompetition partnered events for all players to compete, including East Coast Throwdown in Stamford, Conn., USA (Oct. 20-22, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Arena in Paris, France (Nov. 24-26, 2023), CCXP/Comic Con Experience in São Paulo, Brazil (Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2023), and Combo Breaker in Illinois, USA (Spring 2024). Players can compete in all partnered events for a chance to earn a spot in the Final Kombat World Championship."

"The Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition will also feature three regional programs comprised of segmented sub-regions, including three online qualifier events and a Regional Final. The three regions include the North American League (North America East and North America West), Interkontinental Kombat (Europe East, Europe West, Oceanic, and Middle East), and Liga Latina (Brazil, Mexico, South America North, and South America South). The top 8 players within each region will punch their ticket to the online Regional Final for a chance to qualify for the Final Kombat World Championship."

"The Final Kombat World Championship will introduce a new competitive format, starting with the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) tournament for the 20th player spot. The LCQ will be operated on an open registration, first come first serve basis for 256 fighters to compete in a double-elimination bracket. The winner will advance to the Group Stage, with the 20 players split into four groups of five players each. Groups will be decided by regional qualification and leaderboard ranking and will play matches in round-robin format to advance two players from each. The top 8 players will compete in a double-elimination bracket, with all players starting from the winner's side. Seeding will be determined based on group placement."

