WD_BLACK Releases A New SSD For Battlefield 2042

Western Digital revealed a brand new WD_BLACK SSD today that ties into the upcoming release of EA Games' Battlefield 2042. The item you see below is the WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD, which is being offered as a limited-edition bundle to Battlefield fans in the U.S., Canada, and across Europe. You can currently pre-order the bundle now from the Western Digital Store and at select retailers, with the price currently set at $114.99 MSRP (500GB* bundle) and $179.99 MSRP (1TB* bundle) in the U.S. We have more details for you below.

The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD Battlefield 2042 PC Game Code Bundle is perfect for those eager to jump into the fight, increase their PC storage and boost overall performance with sequential read speeds up to 3,600 MB/s. This means less time loading games and more time playing and streaming. The limited-edition bundle includes: 1x Battlefield 2042-themed WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD drive

1x Full Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition PC Game Code (Battlefield 2042 game not available for download with code until the game's release on October 22, 2021)

Access to exciting preorder benefits, including in-game content, when using the PC game code before game availability

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WD_BLACK™ SN750 SE NVMe™ SSD Battlefield™ 2042 Game Code Bundle | Announcement (https://youtu.be/s-ZI4qCaPd8)

"The WD_BLACK brand's reputation as a leader in gaming storage solutions along with its commitment to providing players the best gaming experience through its high-quality line of performance SSDs led us to team up with Western Digital as the official Gaming Storage Partner for Battlefield 2042," said Kabir Kumar, Sr. Brand Director at EA. "EA and DICE are committed to ensuring Battlefield players have the best gaming experience— a mission which drives our WD_BLACK brand," said Susan Park, vice president of Product Marketing, Western Digital. "Battlefield 2042 brings a vast new world full of immersive maps and dynamic gameplay to the FPS genre, and we're excited to be a part of this bold new chapter."