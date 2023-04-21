We Have 50 Codes To Give Away For The Crash Team Rumble Beta We have 50 codes, 25 for PlayStation, and 25 for Xbox, for you to try Crash Team Rumble on console over the weekend.

Would you like to play the open beta for Crash Team Rumble this weekend? We have 50 codes to give out between PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Activision and Toys For Bob gave us 25 codes for PlayStation players and 25 for Xbox players so you can take part in the Closed Beta happening right now until April 24th. During that time you'll be able to try a limited version of the game as they test it out before release. These codes are first-come-first-serve, you can only claim one code per account/console, and once they're all taken up we have no more to give out. You can find the codes down at the bottom of this post.

"In Crash Team Rumble, fans can play from a roster of friends and frenemies from the Crash universe, each of which fall into one of the three roles – Blocker, Booster, or Scorer. Teams strategically utilize the different roles to work together to be the first to bank the most Wumpa fruit in their drop-off zone, while simultaneously defending their opponent team's drop zone. Unique Relic Powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, which squadmates can use to gain the upper hand when scoring, leading their team to victory. Crash Team Rumble features cross-platform play, allowing players across multiple consoles to squad up and jump into the competition."

"The Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta will feature five heroes and villains from the Crash universe and three unique arenas full of color, danger, and surprising strategic advantages, with the charm and personality that Toys for Bob is known for. Fans who jump into the Closed Beta can play as Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile – and will be able to pair their hero with unique equipable powers and strategically use special moves and abilities to win. In the Closed Beta, squads can select from three colorful and varied maps – each varying in size, layout, challenges, and Relic Stations that unlock unique powers to give teams the upper hand against their opponents."

