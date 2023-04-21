We Have 50 Codes To Give Away For The Crash Team Rumble Beta
We have 50 codes, 25 for PlayStation, and 25 for Xbox, for you to try Crash Team Rumble on console over the weekend.
Would you like to play the open beta for Crash Team Rumble this weekend? We have 50 codes to give out between PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Activision and Toys For Bob gave us 25 codes for PlayStation players and 25 for Xbox players so you can take part in the Closed Beta happening right now until April 24th. During that time you'll be able to try a limited version of the game as they test it out before release. These codes are first-come-first-serve, you can only claim one code per account/console, and once they're all taken up we have no more to give out. You can find the codes down at the bottom of this post.
"In Crash Team Rumble, fans can play from a roster of friends and frenemies from the Crash universe, each of which fall into one of the three roles – Blocker, Booster, or Scorer. Teams strategically utilize the different roles to work together to be the first to bank the most Wumpa fruit in their drop-off zone, while simultaneously defending their opponent team's drop zone. Unique Relic Powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, which squadmates can use to gain the upper hand when scoring, leading their team to victory. Crash Team Rumble features cross-platform play, allowing players across multiple consoles to squad up and jump into the competition."
"The Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta will feature five heroes and villains from the Crash universe and three unique arenas full of color, danger, and surprising strategic advantages, with the charm and personality that Toys for Bob is known for. Fans who jump into the Closed Beta can play as Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile – and will be able to pair their hero with unique equipable powers and strategically use special moves and abilities to win. In the Closed Beta, squads can select from three colorful and varied maps – each varying in size, layout, challenges, and Relic Stations that unlock unique powers to give teams the upper hand against their opponents."
Crash Team Rumble – PlayStation
H62T-LTE8-CB33
HEBP-8C35-9F7H
86J8-5XLR-NJMJ
MA77-LN5D-MPCN
6K4Q-38PR-XAPC
C4FN-JLBP-Q79H
REKJ-MX2K-LTT6
K88G-FEXK-D7FE
TQ92-AMM9-Q2TD
KQP6-JEG9-TKMT
D5QT-6RJ6-398G
TLPD-B7CE-JK46
KQL4-C3JM-8RL2
PRA8-KJCD-7PKJ
97T6-R5H7-D6JN
C5K6-JC8Q-TTQF
HXHJ-R73K-K5EE
L852-LQG3-9MH2
84GQ-74CE-7PH5
3H3D-T2FA-FN8J
AKKT-G58E-N5F3
4XD4-J7H7-2LRD
R34P-F7XN-2NBC
DEAH-8244-2N2G
H7B7-RL7X-CXDN
A2A3-2GJB-85XJ
Crash Team Rumble – Xbox
MJT7F-2TWCT-MMVD7-6V473-2J4FZ
3KDG4-WCFRX-7CFW9-RP62V-JWYRZ
CCTTH-FW7JT-JF469-63DQ9-CTWFZ
6DVDP-V3942-7KJF3-7WH63-X4H9Z
QR2RW-2M7M3-YWYY4-GYTQX-RHR3Z
MHQGV-74TXJ-JGGJP-V4V7X-92WVZ
X7473-P4MHV-WQXTV-4692G-K7DXZ
369XJ-6T22P-D36PT-XGCYK-632JZ
TDT4K-CCG3Q-JDH3K-F62YW-7FRDZ
YWPFV-34KR7-4HQGM-CR2MM-JGT4Z
HYVMD-CQJ92-QHRJR-2MKJV-44JTZ
KWC6Q-QPJJQ-63VWK-JQ44Q-RWP2Z
DPKTT-9YXFY-FMDXJ-6MMJQ-RP6PZ
PHKRX-GM47Q-9FHXP-HRRT9-V4RFZ
QMTFF-RMHPQ-YHV3J-R476D-XGR3Z
YGKR6-6TWYJ-C94JV-V7W43-26Y3Z
3K73M-VVRW4-6WGCK-FMKHY-M697Z
H7MWJ-T3QPK-6W9WT-WHYDG-23JCZ
3R9KF-7QJKT-3X3HY-2HYY2-7THRZ
J3QF4-D3932-YXM2R-PG467-DCC7Z
WKYC7-FFFPV-VV9PW-MPCMW-VFM6Z
X9K4Y-F9GGW-MWHYR-C3YXM-47P4Z
HT44T-TH24H-62KTQ-XR66X-PT3HZ
X9DRW-J4FDD-W74X6-4RMPQ-JV79Z
WHG7W-9Y4RG-RGMFF-H96QD-T6HCZ
VGWKJ-4Q244-7R92F-CGC9T-3T3RZ