We May Finally See The PS5 Revealed In May 2020

If the latest rumors are to be believed, it sounds like Sony will finally get around to showing off what the PS5 looks like and more in May. In what is, depending on your POV, the best or worst kept secret Sony currently has in their arsenal, we have yet to get a look at what the PS5 will finally appear as. We've seen pictures here and there of the dev consoles, but nothing concrete that's worth talking about beyond the recent controller reveal. That may be changing as Daniel Ahmad has tweeted that the reveal looks like it will finally happen soon. At least, that's what he suggests based on what happened to E3.

"With E3 canceled, a lot of the planned reveals/announcements have been moved out of that single week. Some are now much earlier, others much later. Some still during E3 week ofc. The first proper next-gen console/games showcase is much earlier too. This is the one time I will actually add a caveat, for the last sentence in this case, as we are living through an unprecedented situation and this is the one time where external factors such as COVID-19 could actually change plans right at the last minute. But we'll see."

Video Games Chronicle is also reporting that Sony has shifted its reveal of the PS5, and it appears based on the way they've changed some of their other plans, we may be seeing a proper reveal next month. If we do, it'll be a relief as Sony has been playing their cards close to the chest and operating on their own schedule. We already knew they wouldn't be a part of E3 2020, so the likelihood that they were doing a PS5 reveal that week is pretty ridiculous. It's more likely, especially if the company wanted to mess with E3 and every other company who would be there, to do an early reveal anyway not tied to the Los Angeles event. So it wouldn't shock us in the least if this might have been a secret plan for all along. The PS5 is set to be released this holiday season.