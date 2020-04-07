Sony Reveals The DualSense Controller For The PS5

Sony decided to drop some news out of the blue on everyone today with the introduction of the new DualSense Controller for the upcoming PS5 console. The company revealed the controller this afternoon on the PlayStation Blog, showing off the sleek new design that looks very different compared to other PlayStation controllers before it. While it retains the usual buttons, dual thumbstick, D-pad, and other features from the PS4, the shape and feel of this looks more like modernized controllers. Much more in line with what Nintendo and Microsoft have been creating. Along with this sleek white paint job across the top. The Share button is gone and replaced with a Create button, which they are introducing as a new feature in this console that has yet to be revealed. They've now incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons. They've also added a built-in microphone array, enabling players to chat without the use of a headset. It will be interesting to see how that sits with third-party retailers who create licensed paraphernalia.

Whether or not you like Sony or the idea of buying a new console, you can't really deny that this looks pretty awesome. From the mold to the buttons, all the way to having the PlayStation logo itself be the activation button rather than a standard button. This looks like it was designed to be a high-end model of what a PS4 controller should be. What's more, we still don't know everything it does. They didn't even go into detail about the touchpad, which we now know will be detachable. There's so much more we don't know yet, but it's exciting to see the new design. Here's a quote from SIE's CEO about the reveal.

"DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5's launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months," said Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment.