We Recap Almost Everything In The Future Games Show At E3 2021

We cap off the second day of E3 2021 this weekend with the Future Games Show, which packed double the entries it normally does. There were over 45 games revealed or talked about during this showcase, a number of them repeat from previous shows we won't cover, but a good chunk of them were new or familiar ones we hadn't seen in a while. Here's your complete rundown of everything new this show had to offer, along with the show for you to watch below in case you missed it.

Instinction: Instinction by Hashbane is a narratively driven action-adventure game. In this World Premiere trailer, you can get a first look at the terrifyingly immersive combat and exploration in multiple awe-inspiring locations​.

Grow: Song of the Evertree: Grow your own worlds and nurture a deep natural connection with everything they hold. See your actions change the world for the better! Bring the Evertree back to life in this breathtaking world-crafting sandbox, with life management and adventure elements.

Esports Boxing Club: An action-simulation boxing game with NextGen visuals – featuring licensed boxers, institutions, and governing bodies. Start from the bottom and work your way up to World Champion in Career Mode. Fight online Multiplayer in ranked and unranked matches.

Hell Let Loose: Join the ever-expanding experience of Hell Let Loose – a hardcore World War Two first-person shooter with epic battles of 100 players with infantry, tanks, artillery, a dynamically shifting front line, and a unique resource based RTS-inspired meta-game.

Red Solstice 2: Sequel to the best-seller ​The Red Solstice​. Plan your strategy and infiltrate a real-time tactical battlefield – alone or with up to 7 squad members. Can you demonstrate the combat prowess to survive and secure a future for humanity?

Lake: It's 1986 – Meredith Weiss takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. How will she experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community? And what will she do next? It's up to you.

Eldest Souls: Fast-paced and brutally challenging, Eldest Souls is a unique Boss-Rush soulslike experience. In a final act of vengeance, the Old Gods have unleashed a great Desolation upon the world. Mankind's only hope lies with a lone warrior… and his greatsword of pure Obsydian.

Enlisted: Enlisted is an MMO squad-based shooter for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in World War II where you act as an infantry squad leader, tank crew, or aircraft pilot. The weaponry, soldier's uniform, appearance, and capabilities of the vehicles in the game are in line with historical facts. Each squad consists of several soldiers who can be trained, equipped with new weapons and items, and then taken into a battle. You control one soldier directly while other soldiers will be controlled by AI which obeys your orders. You can switch between soldiers and stay at the most interesting point in a battle event after part of your squad has been defeated.

Severed Steel: Severed Steel is a single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It's you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.

Dice Legacy: Dice Legacy is a dice-based survival city builder set on a mysterious ringworld. Your ship has reached the shore of an uncharted continent. Roll and use your dice to gather resources, expand and defend your settlement, survive the winter, and interact with the strange inhabitants of this eerie world.

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder: Join Aletheia and a vibrant cast of characters as they race to discover the secrets of the Steam City of Canaan. Clobber armies of Clockwork golems and hunt horrors that slither through depths once forgotten. Thwart the twisted schemes of Canaan's corrupt overseers, the nefarious Comitium. Fight for mankind's survival and reveal the dark and dangerous truths riveted into the very foundations of Steam City.

Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor: This is a light-hearted, high-flying, fighting, climate-changing, action adventure. Our hero, Corbo, is a bit past his prime and in dire straits. Will players be able to help mend his strained ties? Coming onto Xbox platforms and PC.

Definitely Not Fried Chicken: Definitely Not Fried Chicken is a business management sim with a Twist! Grow your drug trade through legitimate fronts by managing both sides of the business. Acquire new "businesses", meet new clientele, Develop more potent narcotics, make lots of money and leave a city in ruin!

Ranch Sim: Builder. Farmer. Hunter. Trader. Ranching certainly isn't your average job. Think you have the skills to turn your family's rundown homestead into the most prosperous ranch in the valley? Then it's time to head out into the wilderness in this captivating single and multiplayer open-world simulator.

SCHiM: SCHiM is a game about jumping through shadows in a challenging and lively environment, touch the light and it's over! This 3D platformer takes elements of light & animation and adds them directly to the gameplay, delivering an experience that you will only find in SCHiM.

Dome-King Cabbage: Dome-King Cabbage is a visual novel about a cloud person named Mush nervously making their way to a job interview. Mush has to grapple with their ability to perceive the world through the lens of a monster-collecting RPG. This is the first chapter in an episodic interactive-fiction series.

Sonic Colors Ultimate: Sonic fans, get ready to Color the Universe! Today, as part of Sonic Central, SEGA unveiled Sonic Colors: Ultimate, an adrenaline-pumping upgrade on the iconic 2010 platformer, Sonic Colors. Developed by the award-winning studio, Blind Squirrel Entertainment, Sonic Colors: Ultimate brings a fresh hue to the celebrated game with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience.

Starmancer: Obey protocol or go rogue as you take on the role of a powerful A.I. in Starmancer. Build bustling spaceports, secret laboratories, and incubators for mysterious eggs. Defend against starvation, sabotage, and space zombies. Don't worry, you can always grow more humans.

KeyWe: KeyWe is a cute, cooperative postal puzzler starring Jeff and Debra, two small kiwi birds working in a whimsical post office. They must jump, flap, peck, and butt-slam their way across an interactive landscape of levers, bells, and buttons to get those messages delivered on time!

Deathrun TV: Put it all on the line for the (rogue)likes. And remember, the run is all that matters. The show where contestants risk it all to gather likes from audiences watching all over the world; 24 hours a day. The entertainment never ends! With breakneck speed, bullet-dodging action, and lots of guns, you'll have to survive swarms of rabid mutants to progress and level up your contestant. Twin-stick bullet hell action will test your reflexes through each arena.

Super Magbot: A precise 2D platformer with a twist. NO JUMPING. Master your magnetic powers to beat each level with speed and skill. Enjoy classic 16-bit gaming vibes, tackle challenging achievements and compete for global leaderboard supremacy along the way.

Hokko Life: Hop off the train and into your new life in the village of Hokko! Take over the old workshop and get creative; use crafted materials and design everything in town! With complete creative freedom, what type of town will you build?

Honey, I Jouned A Cult: It's time to start working towards that ultimate goal of enlightenment, faith, and money…lots and lots of money. Create, customize, expand and manage your own cult whilst listening to funky music in Honey, I Joined a Cult!

Kings Of Seas: King of Seas is an Action RPG set in a procedural pirate world. An epic adventure awaits you in a fantastic world, dotted with fights, lost islands, and treasures. A universe that will keep you anchored as you struggle to become the king of all pirates.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat: Players are invited to have their cake and serve it as the Overcooked! franchise celebrates its fifth anniversary. The chaotic co-op cooking game is launching free downloadable content that will be coming to Overcooked! All You Can Eat on PC and consoles on August 9th.

Greak: Memories Of Azur: Greak: Memories of Azur is a side-scrolling single-player game with hand-drawn animations. You will take the role of three siblings: Greak, Adara, and Raydel to guide them through the lands of Azur. Alternate control between them and use their unique abilities to escape from the Urlag invasion.

Sheltered 2: A brutal survival management simulator set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Keep your faction of survivors alive, maintain your shelter, and scavenge the ravaged world for resources. Befriend and trade with the factions you meet or conquer them by force.

Harold Halibut: Join Harold as he explores a vibrant retro-future world, talks (with full voice acting) to its inhabitants, and occasionally goes hands-on by sticking screwdrivers in things, operating complex machinery, and more in his quest to find the true meaning of 'home'. Harold Halibut started life as a conversation over dinner about our love of stop-motion and story games.

Happy Game: A little boy falls asleep in a horrible nightmare. Can you make him happy again?

Minute Of Islands: Explore strange and wonderful islands and dark labyrinths below in this narrative puzzle platformer. Guide young mechanic Mo on her quest to repair a world on the brink of collapse. The powerful Omni Switch at your disposal may not be enough to fix the damage that hides beneath the surface…

OlliOlli World: OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action-platformer that's bursting with personality. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana.

Tails Of Iron: Tails of Iron is an epic RPG Adventure with punishingly brutal combat. As Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, you must embark on a perilous quest to reclaim your Kingdom. Explore a deceivingly charming world. Assemble a band of brave companions. Banish the merciless Frog clan!

Lust From Beyond: M Edition: Lust from Beyond: M Edition is a new version of the cult survival horror Lust from Beyond. This edition is tailored to the preferences of players who love the genre of Lovecraftian horror for its mystery, narrative, and atmosphere rather than explicit content. The player is Victor Holloway, an antiquarian tormented by visions of a sinister land, where there's no difference between pain and pleasure. To unravel the true meaning of his dreams, Victor joins the esoteric Cult of Ecstasy.

Winter Survival Simulator: In Winter Survival Simulator, a first-person survival game, what was supposed to be a nice winter hike in Mount Washington State Park, turned into a dire situation. With only marginal supplies, you have to fight off the cold, the wildlife and find your way to an abandoned ranger station to call for help.

Fire Commander: The new trailer for Fire Commander showcased the game's real-time tactical gameplay. The player leads daring firefighting operations, including reacting to house fires, car crashes, or toxic spills. Between the missions, the player has to specialize and develop the crew.

Akibas Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed: Supernatural creatures are stalking the pop-culture mecca of Akihabara—and you know that because they've turned you into one of them. Their only weakness, and yours, is sunlight, which means there's only one way to stop them: call them out on the streets, knock their clothes off, and expose their skin before they can do it to you. Arm yourself with a rolled-up poster, a guitar, a laptop, a magical girl wand, or (if you insist) an actual weapon, then hit Akihabara's colorful streets. Browse recreations of real-life shops circa 2011, mingle with Akiba's residents and tourists and discover the town's many secrets. Will you work with the secret paranormal-hunting agency, give the creatures a fair shake (hey, some of them seem all right), or just look out for your otaku friends? Choose your side, choose your missions, and enjoy a freewheeling adventure with Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed.

Story Of Seasons: Friends Of Mineral Town: Your farming life begins in Mineral Town, a charming village surrounded by nature. You've returned after many years to restore your late grandfather's farm to its former glory. Care for crops, livestock, and more as your very own story of seasons unfolds.

Rune Factory 4 Special: Welcome to Selphia, a region ruled by the Native Dragon Ventuswill…and you! Start an exciting new life in the village and embark on a grand adventure!

Rune Factory 5: Set off on a grand adventure in a fantasy world with the latest entry in the Rune Factory simulation RPG series. After losing their memory, the hero lands in a small town blessed by nature. There, they are recruited into a band of peacekeeping rangers, and their new life begins. In addition to their normal duties, the hero can farm the land, cast a line into the nearby river, and so much more! Team up with townsfolk to battle monsters and unleash powerful combination attacks—just one of the features new to the series. The stage is set, and the curtain rises on an exciting new adventure in Rune Factory 5!

Batora: Lost Haven: The physical and mental balance of a naive and reckless girl who lost everything is the only weapon to save the Earth from oblivion. Jump on a journey across colorful and mesmerizing planets in this fast-paced adventure where your conscience will carry the weight of your decisions.

Two Point Campus: It's time to spin academia on its head! Got a yearning for learning? Or just keen to build an educational masterpiece? The campus is jam-packed with new creative tools to help you build the university of your dreams. For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your own delightfully educational campus environment, housing the top teaching facilities in the land. Whether you prefer building on simple foundations or placing every tree, you can build the university you want. Lay down pathways with new easy-to-use tools. Plant glorious collections of outdoor flora. Place benches, fountains, sculptures, hedgerows – even picket fences. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance).

Project Ferocious: Tales from sea monsters and missing sailors surround a thick mysterious fog on the pacific ocean. The distress call from a group of missing investigative journalists leads you right in the middle of it, where you find a tropical island where no island should be. Hostile forces want to keep the island a secret at all costs and to uncover the truth and find your friends, you will not only have to survive them but also the fierce inhabitants of this lost world.

Warcry Challenges: What if DOOM Guy had a drunken one-night stand with Super Meatboy? Skill-based Fast FPS, featuring challenging short levels and brutal gunfights. Make use of powers (such as slow-motion) and above all, compete for the first place and improve your skill in over 180 frantic challenges!

Disappearance At Dahlia View: When 8-year-old Charlotte May is reported missing from Dahlia View, retired detective Robert Conway launches his own investigation into her disappearance. Lead the investigation and uncover dark secrets in a story-driven observational thriller from the creators of The Occupation and Ether One.

Immortality: Marissa Marcel was a film star. She made three movies. But none of the movies was ever released. And Marissa Marcel disappeared. The new game from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story.