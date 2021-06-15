We Recap Everything From The Nintendo Direct For E3 2021

Nintendo saved the best for last on the final day of E3 2021, as their Nintendo Direct showed off a lot of new games coming in 2021. The company had a lot of pressure going into this, not from anyone in the company or whatnot, but from fans who were basically demanding a lot from them. Like wanting to see the new Metroid Prime 4. We didn't get that, but we got a lot of announcements like a look at the sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, slated for a 2022 release. Or the first 2D Metroid game in nearly two decades with Metroid Dread. We have the complete rundown from Nintendo of everything they showed off today along with the Nintendo Direct video down at the bottom.

Metroid Dread: The first 2D Metroid game with a new story in 19 years is coming this year to Nintendo Switch. Metroid Dread is a direct sequel to 2002's Metroid Fusion game and concludes the five-part saga focusing on the strange, interconnected fates of bounty hunter Samus and the Metroids, which kicked off with the original Metroid game for NES. In this game, Samus heads alone to a mysterious remote planet and is hunted by a dangerous new mechanical threat, the E.M.M.I. robots. By gaining abilities, you can return to areas you've already visited to find new places and hidden upgrades in classic Metroid gameplay. Explore the sprawling map, evade the E.M.M.I. robots and overcome the dread plaguing the planet when Metroid Dread launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8. Pre-orders for the game start today! The Metroid Dread: Special Edition will also be available at launch, which includes the game, a steelbook, a 190-page 2D Metroid franchise artbook and five cards that feature box art from all the games in the five-part saga. Finally, a new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure will be available in a two-pack set at launch.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: A new teaser for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game showed off gameplay, as well as a vast new world high above the kingdom of Hyrule. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is aiming to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. More information about the game will be revealed in the future.

Kazuya Mishima Joins the Battle!: Kazuya Mishima from the TEKKEN fighting game series joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the latest DLC fighter in Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which also includes Min Min from ARMS, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII and Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, along with one final yet-to-be-announced fighter. Fighters Pass Vol. 2 can be purchased by visiting this link. More information about Kazuya, including his exact release date, will be revealed in a special video presentation hosted by Masahiro Sakurai on June 28.

WarioWare: Get It Together!: Wario is back! But this time, his friends are also playable! In WarioWare: Get It Together!, play through a vast array of quick microgames as Wario or his friends. Each character has a distinct ability, changing the way you tackle each microgame. For the first time in the series, two players can also play microgames together on the same screen by sharing two Joy-Con controllers, or using wireless play with an additional system and game. The weird, wild and wacky WarioWare: Get It Together! game launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 10. Pre-orders start today in Nintendo eShop!

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Mario and his friends team up with the Rabbids once again to restore order to the galaxy! Explore planets filled with quirky residents, and even quirkier secrets, while you stop a mysterious evil from plunging the universe into chaos. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. If you want to experience the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game, it's now more than 80% off in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com!

Shin Megami Tensei V: In the latest entry of the acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei RPG series, play as a high school student who must harness newfound powers to fight through a demon-infested wasteland using a command-based system, where finding your enemy's weak points is key to executing powerful combos. Though demons are formidable opponents, some can be worthy allies and recruited via negotiations to fight alongside you in a dying world. How will your destiny unfold? Find out when Shin Megami Tensei V launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 12. Physical pre-orders start June 21.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp: Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical advisor for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air and naval units across the battlefield and unleash powerful CO abilities to turn the tide of battle. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead units across two campaigns that cover the events of the Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising games! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches for Nintendo Switch on Dec. 3. Pre-orders start today in Nintendo eShop!

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda: This new retro-inspired Game & Watch system includes three classic games in the Legend of Zelda series – The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening – as well as a special version of Game & Watch classic Vermin starring Link as a playable character. A playable digital clock based on The Legend of Zelda and a playable timer themed after Zelda II: The Adventure of Link are also included. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda launches on Nov. 12 at a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Two Point Campus: Return to the funny, charming and quirky world of Two Point County! In this wholesome management sim, you'll build and run your very own university the way you want it. Lots of creative tools are at your disposal to make the school yours and take your educational empire to the next level. Two Point Campus launches for Nintendo Switch next year.

Worms Rumble: In this real-time, arena-based shooter, you'll squish your invertebrate opponents in 32-player cross-platform combat. Play in Daily Challenges, Battle Modes and seasonal events to worm your way up the ranks. Battle in a new map, Spaceport Showdown, and get your hands on the free Nintendo Switch-exclusive Patchwork Bear outfit, which is available for two weeks after the game launches. Pre-order Worms Rumble today for a 25% discount before it wriggles onto Nintendo Switch on June 23.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water: In this horror adventure game, you'll cast out ghosts using the Camera Obscura and explore the mysteries surrounding the ethereal but deadly Mt. Hikami. The spine-chilling story features various protagonists, letting you experience the game from different perspectives. This version of the game also includes new costumes! FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water releases on Nintendo Switch this year.

Cruis'n Blast: The arcade smash hit Cruis'n Blast is speeding onto Nintendo Switch. Blast your way through nearly 30 over-the-top tracks. Up to four players can race together, so pick your favorite vehicle and hit the road. There are 23 awesome vehicles, ranging from licensed supercars to a Monster Truck, Tank and even a Unicorn to choose from. Cruis'n Blast launches as a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch this fall.

DOOM Eternal DLC: Raze hell in the first campaign expansion for DOOM Eternal, The Ancient Gods – Part One. Deeper and more challenging combat awaits as you eliminate Hell's newest threats in demon-infested ruins and rain-swept terrain. The campaign expansion DLC will be available on Nintendo Switch … later today!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set: Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in this action-RPG. Play through the four sagas and face off against iconic foes. The world is yours to explore: Help residents, collect ingredients and train to acquire new skills. The Boss Battle Episodes "A New Power Awakens Parts 1 and 2" are also included. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 24.

Strange Brigade: In this third-person adventure, blast through an army of mummified monstrosities while solving perilous puzzles in booby-trapped ruins. Go it alone or team up with other daring adventurers in local wireless co-op and online play. Strange Brigade launches for Nintendo Switch … later today!

In this third-person adventure, blast through an army of mummified monstrosities while solving perilous puzzles in booby-trapped ruins. Go it alone or team up with other daring adventurers in local wireless co-op and online play. Strange Brigade launches for Nintendo Switch … later today! Astria Ascending: The fantastical realm of Orcanon awaits! As you explore this fully hand-painted world, you'll customize a team of Demi-gods and unleash devastating attacks in captivating, turn-based combat. Astria Ascending launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 30.