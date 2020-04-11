We Review The Ocarina Of Time From Songbird Ocarinas

On occasion when going to conventions, you might stumble across items you really want to try, like an ocarina from Songbird Ocarinas. Almost every convention we attend we run into this crew and see their various ocarina designs for sale. So at PAX East, we asked politely if we could snag one to review, which they gave us to do so. The one that we have is what you would call the standard size. It is a replica of the Ocarina Of Time from the N64 Legend Of Zelda title of the same name. This particular version is called the Kokiri Edition, in a darker powder blue with black toneholes. This version is straight-up plastic, and according to their own information is designed to be "ergonomically comfortable, visually accurate, and musically pleasing" for those who pick it up to use it. It's got a decent amount of weight to it and feels like a regular instrument you would probably purchase in a music shop. The tuning system is designed to be like an English 6 hole pendant system and is designed to mimic the one that you see actually designed on an ocarina from the series.

To be clear about where we're starting, we do have musical talent and have played wind instruments before, so we did have an idea of what we were doing when we picked it up. That said, there is a major learning curve when it comes to playing this. Simply because of the way your hands are positioned on the ocarina. You're given a small songbook to play some familiar tunes with, which includes the Song Of Time, along with such lovely runes like Zelda's Lullaby, Sarina's Song, Kokiri Forest, Epona's Song, Song Of Storms, and the Market Song. All complete with a guide fo exactly where to put your fingers, but no real guide on how best to blow to get the best tune. Overall, we believe the Ocarina Of Time from Songbird Ocarinas is a decent replica that you'll have a lot of fun with. If you have musical prowess, you'll be able to master this in a heartbeat. But also be aware that this isn't like a classical instrument. It has the right set of notes you can locate and play, but you're not getting the same tone as you would a flute. It's a plastic design, and it sounds exactly the way you would think. But that doesn't take away from the fun and the joy of playing these tunes in an actual ocarina.